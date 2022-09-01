FRANKLIN COUNTY — On a cool, misty Wednesday morning, familiar yellow school buses creaked to a halt in the parking lot of Richford Junior Senior High School.
Students, unmasked and giddy with excitement, sprang from their buses and into the arms of their friends. Girlfriends and boyfriends perched on the concrete walls outside the entrance of the school and shouted happily to their friends as they climbed out of their parents’ cars.
School is back in session in Franklin County, and Wednesday, the first day, was clearly a celebration in each of the schools. Students everywhere attended assemblies, did crafts and came back together to honor the start of the 2022-2023 school year.
“We’re just so happy to have them back,” said Enosburg Falls Elementary School principal Jennifer Hubbard. “Students came in and stopped off at each of their prior teachers’ rooms to give them hugs today because they missed them. We’re very much like a family here, and we missed them.”
At Enosburg Elementary on Wednesday morning, students crowded excitedly into a room they’d not gathered in for years: their own cafeteria.
For almost every public school student growing up, the cafeteria is the place they take a break, see their friends from other classes and eat lunch. It’s a time without lesson plans, filled with pizza and french toast sticks and time to chat with their favorite lunch lady.
But for the past two years, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, students have had to eat in classrooms away from many of their peers. On Wednesday, the students re-learned how to enter a lunch line, to wait their turns and how to keep peanuts away from the “no-nuts” table.
At Enosburg Falls Middle and High School, students welcomed their new principal, Matthew Webb as the leader of the Hornets.
And while there are always hiccups and bumps in the road when it comes to re-launching education each year, educators said they were thrilled to have their students back where they belong.