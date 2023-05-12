ST. ALBANS — Student paintings, collages, drawings, photography and sculpture is on display this week in the lobby of Collins Perley Sports Complex.
The show includes artwork by students at BFA-St. Albans, St. Albans Town Educational Center, St. Albans City School, Fairfield Center School and BFA-Fairfax.
Show the work off to mom this weekend for Mother's Day. The art is on view through Sunday!
Here is just a selection of the art on display:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.