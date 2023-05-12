FranklinCountyArtShow_05.JPG

Artwork by students in Franklin County is on view until Sunday, May 14 at Collins Perley Sports Center in St. Albans. 

 Bridget Higdon

ST. ALBANS — Student paintings, collages, drawings, photography and sculpture is on display this week in the lobby of Collins Perley Sports Complex. 

The show includes artwork by students at BFA-St. Albans, St. Albans Town Educational Center, St. Albans City School, Fairfield Center School and BFA-Fairfax. 

Show the work off to mom this weekend for Mother's Day. The art is on view through Sunday! 

Here is just a selection of the art on display: 

GALLERY: Franklin County Student Art Show 2023

