ST. ALBANS CITY — Over the course of a month, St. Albans City School built up excitement for the STEAM festival scheduled for Tuesday evening, March 14.
Unfortunately, a major snow storm arrived on the day of the event and we all wondered if it would ruin the festival. Amazingly, it did not.
Families showed up in droves.
We estimate several hundred families came and many stayed for the full two hours that the festival was held.
Even though the ECHO museum STEAM staff were not able to attend and help out (impossible to get their truck here through the snow storm), our impressive makerspace staff still organized plenty for the students and their family members to do.
STEAM stands for science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics.
Multiple creative stations were set up and managed by adults throughout the cafeteria and the big gym. Families moved from one station to another, trying to experience them all.
Students carried around a paper to collect stamps from each station and when they accumulated eight, they could enter a raffle for one of at least eight STEAM prizes. It was nearly impossible to try out all the activities at the many stations before the evening ran out. There were far more than eight stations.
Thank you to everyone who participated and helped out on a snowy winter evening.
