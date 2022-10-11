ALBURGH — In celebration of Indigenous Peoples Day, the Abenaki Circle of Courage toured the Champlain Islands on Monday for a day of sharing and teaching.
Educators with the Swanton-based after-school program started the day at Alburgh Community Education Center before traveling to North Hero Elementary School, Grand Isle Elementary School and Folsom Education Center.
At each school, Stacey Gould said the circle taught traditional Abenaki drumming and dance and explained the importance of Orange Shirt Day.
Orange Shirt Day raises awareness of residential schools and the impact they had on Indigenous people across the United States and Canada, she said. The residential school system was a network of boarding schools for Indigenous peoples, created to isolate Indigenous children from the influence of their own native culture and religion in order to assimilate them into dominant Canadian culture.
Gould said most of the students and staff in Alburgh wore orange on Monday in recognition.
