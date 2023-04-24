FAIRFIELD — For the first time in four years, Project Sweet Talk returned to Fairfield Center School on Thursday.
From 9-11 a.m., families and community members were invited to the school to hear student presentations, see student projects and eat homemade maple sweets.
“When the event first started, the goal was to document Fairfield’s sugaring history,” principal Kelsey Malboeuf said. “Now, it’s also a celebration and way to connect the school and the community.”
In the weeks leading up to the event, each grade took on a different maple-focused curriculum. Fourth-graders, for example, learned about the process of maple sugaring while fifth-graders studied biodiversity in sugarwoods.
Students then got to choose how they’d like to share the information they learned. Some created books or posters, while others made videos, cooked a maple treat or built a diorama.
On Thursday, students were stationed with their project at tables and desks throughout the school, and visitors were encouraged to stop and look at each.
Malboeuf said the event is a great example of project-based learning, an instructional approach designed to help students develop knowledge and skills by tackling real world problems.
“We challenge the students, and they always meet our expectations,” seventh and eighth grade teacher Keeli Garceau said.
In the gymnasium, fourth-graders Maeve Sargent, Liv Aylward and Kendall Tatro showed off their diorama of the Tatro Family Sugarhouse. It took them two weeks to make, Sargent said, and they spent a lot of time studying different aspects of the sugarhouse to make their accurate model.
Fourth-grader Ellason Branon made delicious maple whoopie pies with her grandmother, as well as a book that chronicled her family’s transition from an old to new sugarhouse.
“Building a new sugarhouse was my grandpa’s dream for 40 years,” she said.
Avery Edelson, also a fourth-grader, made a book called “Fun Facts About the Process of Sugaring,” which she read aloud to anyone who stopped by her table.
“I liked that I could make whatever project I wanted,” she said. “I liked working alone so I could make my own decisions.”
In a nearby classroom, seventh-graders Ray Toof, Mason Bates, Brody Toof and Eli Smith staffed a table of student-made maple goodies for sale. Parents exchanged cash or Venmo for maple pies, Rice Krispie treats and granola.
Ray Toof, the baker of the pies, said the group practiced making the desserts ahead of time, using family recipes and maple syrup from the sugarhouse on the school’s grounds.
Avery Gaudioso designed the labels and packaging, and the students also compiled their recipes into a cookbook called “The Fairfield Way.”
Proceeds benefited the school’s outdoor classroom, which includes a sugarhouse, gardens and a high tunnel. Younger students learn about animals, habitats and plants, while older students are responsible for working outside on the property.
Fairfield Center School has 19 maple trees, and the students tap, boil and bottle their own syrup. On Thursday, eighth-graders provided tours of the sugarhouse.
“It’s obvious the students worked so hard,” parent Sarah Talcott said.
“I’m impressed with how accurate the projects are too,” her husband Pat added. “I’m a sugarmaker and I learned new things today.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.