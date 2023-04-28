FRANKLIN COUNTY — Educators from Franklin County school districts convened earlier this month to learn about local manufacturing and career opportunities for students.
Superintendents, principals, guidance counselors and teachers boarded big yellow school buses April 13 to tour local businesses that offer high-skilled, high-paying careers.
The field trip was yet another example of people coming together to brainstorm solutions to Vermont’s shrinking workforce.
Since the COVID-19 pandemic, Vermont’s manufacturing sector, for example, has shrunk by 3.7%. The trades have dropped approximately 2.2%, according to the Vermont Department of Labor.
It’s a message the governor has hawked in recent appearances, including with First Lady Jill Biden earlier this month and at Vermont’s Largest Career Fair April 20.
“I know you’ve heard me say this many times, but the single largest problem we face is our demographics and shrinking workforce,” Scott said. “Because if we don’t grow our workforce, we won’t have the resources we need to make critical investments in the future, or even support the programs we already have.”
This problem is in part caused by Vermont’s aging population. Between 2010 and 2021, the number of Vermonters ages 65 to 79 increased significantly, up more than 40,000, as many baby boomers moved into their retirement years.
In that same time frame, both the youth population and mid-career working-age population, ages 40 to 54, decreased in numbers, according to a report by the Vermont Legislature’s Joint Fiscal Office.
Figuring out how to keep young people in the state, with high-wage jobs and affordable housing, has since become a hot topic of conversation.
“The goal [of the event] was to understand what's available in our community for our students to stay in Franklin County and fill our workforce,” said Leeann Wright, director of Northwest Career and Technical Center.
What businesses have to offer
On April 13, educators split into small groups and visited Northwestern Medical Center, Vermont Precision Tools, Mylan Technologies, Perrigo, Med Associates, Husky, Teknor Apex Company, Barry Callebaut, Superior Technical Ceramics and Vermont Knitting.
Many of the companies offer paid internship or apprenticeship programs for high school students in an effort to fill gaps in their staffing.
“It was great to see what Vermont Precision Tools is offering right in Swanton,” said Dan Palmer, Missisquoi Valley Union co-principal. “They’ve got high wages, steady employment and job flexibility.”
Andy Crossman, chair of the Franklin County Industrial Development Corporation’s workforce development committee, was impressed that a new high school grad could be offered a job on the manufacturing floor at Husky and quickly rise to a management position.
“They are really upping their game in developing a workforce pipeline,” he said.
When educators toured Med Associates in Georgia, they learned about the paid internship opportunities offered in its production facility.
Valdemar Garibay, the company’s vice president of community relations, said Med Associates benefitted from a program of the Franklin Grand Isle Workforce Investment Board before it disbanded. WIB collaborated with the county’s tech centers and worked with businesses to deliver customized training for employees.
“We had several successful long-term hires from that involvement,” Garibay said.
He left the event with wheels turning, thinking about what more Med Associates could do to link students with career education. Maybe it could host workshops that teach high schoolers basic assembly or offer open house-like tours of different departments.
“If we can invite these students in, it gives them an opportunity to see 1) what we do, and 2) the varied types of jobs in a place like this,” he said.
At Mylan Technologies, Wright and other educators toured the Viatris company’s nearly 400,000 square-foot manufacturing and laboratory facilities. Michael Houghton, head of site operations in St. Albans, said Mylan is constantly looking for new employees.
“Our challenges are not unique in any way compared to any other industry,” he said. “It’s important for us to engage with as many students as possible, recent graduates or individuals looking for a career change, and introduce them to Viatris and the career opportunities we have.”
Lessons and takeaways
The event was the first time all four of the county’s superintendents came together to support and endorse the initiative, sending several educators each from their respective district.
“This was a fantastic, eye-opening opportunity to see what’s available for our students in Franklin County,” said Lynn Cota, superintendent of Franklin Northeast Supervisory Union.
“I am encouraged to reconnect education with our local industry to serve both them and our students,” said Bill Kimball, superintendent of Maple Run Unified School District. “When we collaborate together we make Franklin County a better place to work and live for all of our families.”
After the business tours, educators discussed next steps, like inviting back more alumni and starting discussions of career options in elementary school. Other ideas included welcoming families to job fairs and creating a centralized hub for posting and finding internship opportunities.
Attendees also discussed the barriers students face, the largest being transportation. Those in Richford for example, might have a hard time getting to a job shadowing opportunity in St. Albans.
“Transportation is a huge problem,” said Gabrielle Lumbra, Flexible Pathways coordinator at FNESU. “But there’s no one to coordinate a solution. Whose job would it be?”
Wright said a big step forward would be to reassess high school graduation requirements so tech programs and courses are more enticing to students.
“Right now, there are a lot of kids who are taking graduation requirements, but they just don't understand why they have to take that class. They'd much rather be getting paid in an internship,” she said.
NCTC offers courses in welding, but Wright said few high schoolers are enrolled because they don’t count toward graduation. Same with the tech center’s licensed nursing assistant program.
MVSD superintendent Julie Regimbal said her district has a Portrait of a Graduate, or vision for student success, that she believes prepares students for both college and careers.
“Everything I heard on April 13 indicates to me that we are aligned with what local industry is looking for in their employees,” Regimbal said.
The biggest takeaway from the day was the need for more collaboration between districts, and between schools and businesses. Workforce problems won’t be solved in silos, and talking about the issue is necessary in order to change the stigma some people have about manufacturing and trade jobs.
“We call it the ‘drip’ in outreach,” Wright said. “We know we can't change people's perception overnight. But the more they see us and the successes we have, that our students can have high-skill, high-wage, high-demand jobs, the better.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.