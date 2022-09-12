ESSEX JUNCTION — Several Franklin County students were recognized at the Champlain Valley Fair this summer for their 4-H efforts.
Students entered exhibits and competed in 4-H competitions — including a judging jamboree, poultry and horse shows — and earned ribbons and premiums. Some students also took part in the evening parade.
The first 4-H event was the dairy show on Aug. 27, which was judged by Elizabeth Menard of Fairfield, a former 4-H member who showed at the fair. Cassidy Dunphy of Franklin was the Holstein Grand Champion and Supreme Cow Champion.
On 4-H Day, several 4-H members participated in the annual 4-H Judging Jamboree, which each year includes one livestock species and one Vermont product with instructions on what to look for when judging these classes.
Martha Manning, University of Vermont Extension 4-H educator for Franklin and Grand Isle Counties, presented the apple judging class. Nick Raley of Fairfax was one of the top three scorers, achieving a high score of 96 out of 100.
The 4-H Poultry Show also was held on 4-H Day and Fairfax’s Claire, James and Lucas Niggle, Nora and Nick Raley, Claire and Isabelle Romano and Gabrielle Senecal participated. All earned blue ribbons in both fitting and showmanship and general knowledge.
The 4-H Horse Show on Sept. 3 concluded the 4-H activities at the fair. Kinzi Grindle of St. Albans was named the Reserve Beginner Champion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.