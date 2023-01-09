ST. ALBANS — Cpl. Kristine Koch has returned to BFA-St. Albans with her smiling dog Murphy to teach public safety at Northwest Career and Technical Center.
Koch, the former School Safety Officer, is replacing Michael Antoniak as an instructor and is bringing her professional experience to a refocused program.
This year, NCTC’s Public Safety and Fire Services program has shifted to Public Safety and Law Enforcement. Koch said the program’s focus shifted away from firefighting because the job has become a volunteer role in many communities over the last few years.
“For students to get out and actually get a job as a firefighter with a high wage is slim,” she said.
Koch brings ten years of experience in law enforcement — five as a game warden in North Carolina and five years as a police officer for St. Albans City, three of which she served as BFA’s School Resource Officer.
Koch said her experience as the SRO officer “made it more comfortable to apply [to this position].”
“Having that understanding of what this program offered, knowing the staff…was really helpful,” she said.
Koch explained that the environment at BFA is like a microcosm of the St. Albans community, and though she teaches all day now, her responsibilities haven’t changed all that much.
“[There are] similar aspects. [I am] still mentoring and being a role model for students. As a police officer, you kinda do the same thing,” she said.
Koch teaches two full-time classes — a morning and an afternoon group — and a pre-tech Rescue 911 class. Similar to other NCTC programs, the new Public Safety and Law Enforcement course rotates between specialties within the career every two years.
This year the program focuses on law enforcement, patrol techniques, constitutional law and crime scene processes. Next year, Koch will focus on emergency medical services.
Blake Cadieux (’25) is one of Koch’s students.
“[I] joined at the beginning of the year because I was aiming to be a full-time firefighter,” he said.
Cadieux is a cadet for the Georgia Fire Department and earned Vermont Youth Firefighter of the Year over the summer.
Although his goal to become a full-time firefighter remains intact, the new public safety program has shown him the benefits of becoming certified as an EMT.
“I came to BFA for the firefighter program, but I still like the way it’s going,” he said. “I never really thought about getting my EMT license to boost my resume as a firefighter. I have a lot more information now about helping people.”
Cadieux said he’s already got connections with AmCare, and would like to work as an EMT for a year after he graduates before going to college to become a paramedic firefighter.
Though the program’s concentration isn’t in fire safety anymore, Koch said there are still connections and education available for students interested in firefighting.
Cadieux and Koch agree that anyone remotely interested in law enforcement, fire safety, emergency medical services, border patrol or corrections should join the program.
Editor's Note: A version of this story was first published in The Mercury, the student newspaper at BFA-St. Albans. Rebekah Dalmer is a BFA student and Mercury writer.
