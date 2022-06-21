ENOSBURG — On any given school day, Enosburg students can be seen working in town shops instead of sitting in straight-backed chairs.
These students are members of Flexible Pathways, a program that enables them to prove their skills and reach graduation using projects and studies that interest them.
“This is a school within a school,” said high school principal Gabrielle Lumbra. “Kids graduate based on skills, proficiencies and evidence rather than grades and credits.”
Instead of demanding that all students learn exactly the same lessons using identical methods, the program allows students to create projects according to what they’re passions. Then, they build lessons around the project, incorporating skills that adhere to a state-mandated standard.
Science skills can be developed using maple sugaring techniques, for example, or social studies credits can be earned by studying traditional sugaring techniques and testing them.
Junior Carly Bennett started in the program just before COVID-19 hit, and said FP helped distinguish her from other college hopefuls because of the experience she attained.
“This really helped me focus on my learning,” Bennett said. “It showcases the things you’re good at, rather than just test scores. We have a lot of conversations around goals in learning, and this helped me understand where we are trying to go in education.”
Bennett said she hopes to study biology in college with a goal of going to get her PhD. Being able to learn on her own terms and design her projects to prove her excellence encouraged her self resolve and determination to succeed.
Started five years ago, the FP program was initially for grades nine through 12. When the COVID-19 pandemic hit in 2020, staff implemented a successful virtual program scaled for ages Kindergarten through twelfth grade. Lumbra said she hopes to see the program grow.
“This program helps kids develop independence in their work,” said Maggie Cavazos, FP coordinator for EFMHS.“There’s a level of understanding in the student around the skill that isn’t always present when you’re just assigning something.”
While Lumbra said most kids in the program are working on projects in the school building, there are a few who have been able to access members of the community for internship-like job opportunities and place-based education.
Students also take classes to earn their credits. Algebraic reasoning can be difficult to demonstrate through a project, so most students take the class. In-person and online courses through Vermont Virtual Learning Cooperative are available for students to get those credits.
As of next year, the FP program will be using Edmentum instead of VTVLC because educators can have more control over the course content.
“It’s less about work completion and more about demonstrating a skill,” Lumbra said.
If a student is interested in baking, measurements and recipes could be used to demonstrate math standards, while a write-up of the history of baguettes could demonstrate their communication standards. Explaining how yeast makes bread rise could be used to demonstrate science standards.
“The projects are whatever the student wants to do,” Cavazos said. “This requires them to think creatively and independently, and creativity isn’t always necessarily a requirement for high school. There’s a lot of facilitating conversations around how skills are demonstrated through the work and projects, and how students can put their creativity at the center of the activity.”
Bennett said the freedom to create and express a piece of herself helped drive her to dream and become a life-long learner.
“This program really changed the game for me,” she said. “School is something I want to do. I know more about what I can do, what I want to do, and what I want to try.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.