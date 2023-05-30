Five Franklin County high school seniors were recently awarded scholarships towards their health-related degree programs from the Martin H. Wennar, MD Health Education Fund.
The $3,000 scholarships were presented at a fund-raising event held at The Bliss Room at the St. Albans Museum. NMC’s CEO Peter J. Wright welcomed attendees and Rachael Shepardson-Rudden, RN was the guest speaker. Dr. Frank Zelazo presented the awards to the honorees.
The 2023 recipients of the scholarships are:
Kayla Gervais from EFHS, who will be studying nursing
Eleanor Maguire from MVU, who will be studying nursing
Madeline Saunders from MVU, who will be studying nursing
John Viens from RHS, who will be studying physical therapy
Sierra Yates from BFA, who will be studying physical therapy
Each year, the Martin H. Wennar Health Professions Scholarships are presented to graduating high school seniors entering collegiate studies in a healthcare field. Scholarships are awarded based on academic merit and community service.
