The St. Albans High School - Bellows Free Academy Alumni Irrevocable Scholarship Board of Trustees have announced the winners of their annual scholarship competition.
Each year BFA Seniors are invited to apply o qualify for scholarship awards from the Trust Fund. The committee considers their extracurricular activities, their academic performance while at BFA, advice from their letters of recommendation and mostly their financial need to continue their education.
The scholarships were awarded to:
Isabella Williams was awarded The Frank Horan Scholarship.
Yahir Ramirez was awarded The Reginald Godin Scholarship.
Zachary Smith, Emanuele Chippinelli and Marshall Mulheron-Herbert were also awarded scholarships.
