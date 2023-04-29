FAIRFIELD — A pair of Fairfield cousins are leaving their mark in social work at the University of Vermont.
Laura Branon (BFA-St. Albans class of 2014) graduated from UVM’s College of Social Work and Education, and now her cousin Leah (BFA class of 2020) is a junior in the program.
How it began
Before Leah began pursuing a minor in studio art along with a bachelor’s in social work, she grew up on a farm in Fairfield, an experience that she said taught her the importance of family.
Her creative eye and penchant for the arts was fulfilled during her time at BFA, where she was a part of several musicals and the school band and chorus.
“[The arts] gave me the courage to put myself out there,” she said.
During her high school summers, she worked for Fairfield’s Black Creek Adventure Camp, where she served as a mentor to campers and was in charge of helping organize events.
Meanwhile, Laura said she first gained interest in the field of social work through Northwest Career and Technical Center’s Human Services Program, where her teacher, Sal Wiggins, introduced her to the field.
“I did a presentation on social work, which first got me interested,” Laura said. “[Wiggins] thought that I would be a great social worker.”
Originally, Laura thought she wanted to be a guidance counselor, then that transitioned into wanting to work in the community rather than a school.
Work experience
At UVM, third-year social work students are assigned an internship, so Leah said her internship will be through the Howard Center. She will be working with a team to “help students with developmental and intellectual disabilities join the college community.”
“[I am most excited] to create trust and relationships with people,” she said.
While at UVM, Laura’s internship was at Essex Community Justice Center, where “celebrating big or small achievements with other people” was her favorite part of the internship.
Throughout Laura’s high school years, she worked in customer service. It was during this time that she took an interest in mental health.
During college, Laura also worked at Northwestern Counseling & Support Services in the crisis unit and group homes while dabbling in behavior intervention and (applied behavior analysis) work.
Most recently, she accepted a job in Center City, Philadelphia where she will be working at Philadelphia Adult Probation Office helping clients to explain their treatments — like psychiatry appointments and medications — in court.
Prior to working in re-entry social work, Laura was primarily focused on social work within schools. She was a member of City Year, a non-profit organization that focuses work on inner cities to help establish a foundation of success in academic and life skills.
In the fall, Laura will be a part of the advanced standing masters of social work program at LaSalle University
Rewards and challenges
Now more than ever, social work is in high demand, and there are several challenges to face.
Many places are struggling to meet the high demand for services that arose out of the COVID-19 pandemic. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics projects overall employment of social workers is projected to grow 9 percent from 2021 to 2031, faster than the average for all occupations.
But Leah and Laura’s work also comes with many rewards. Leah said her favorite part of social work is the connections she makes, while Laura said her favorite part is “celebrating wins, big or small.”
“A client three weeks sober or a client finding housing — that’s [a] big deal,” Laura said.
“Watching people feel empowered to be themselves and share their talents is very rewarding,” Leah said.
Editor's Note: A version of this story was first published in the Mercury, the student newspaper at BFA-St. Albans. Hannah Branon is a senior at BFA and Mercury contributor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.