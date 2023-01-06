FAIRFAX — Voters are headed to the polls again this Tuesday to weigh-in on the $36 million renovations proposed for BFA-Fairfax.

The project initially passed during the general election in November, but a petition for a re-vote signed by at least 5% of registered voters was filed two weeks later.

The vote is now scheduled for 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 10 in the BFA-Fairfax middle school gymnasium.

Staff and many parents say renovations to the K-12 school are desperately needed in order to accommodate the growing community. In the last decade, the town’s population has grown by at least 6.3%.

“It's really clear to everyone who lives here how much it's been growing,” parent Alice Scannell told the Messenger. “I have two students who are in the school, and I would love to see them have access to upgraded science labs. I want teachers to feel like they have the resources and the classroom space to do the curriculum.”

The proposed project, put together by the district’s Long Range Facilities Planning Committee, includes renovations to both floors, additional classrooms, updated science laboratories and new elevators. A sprinkler system, which the school currently does not have, will be added.

If passed, the 30-year bond at 4.09% interest would add $117 in taxes to the owner of a $300,000 home. Due to updated projections for this year’s budget, the tax impact is less than was proposed last fall.

Superintendent John Tague said he thinks the re-vote was requested for a variety of reasons, including what some voters said was a lack of communication from the district.

“The most common was that they didn't feel that the bond was communicated effectively,” he said.

Prior to the November vote, the Fairfax School Board mailed information to residents via bulk mail drop. Tague said that method can sometimes be unreliable, so this time around the board sent a mailing directly to every registered voter in town.

Some voters back in November also found it confusing that the question was not included on the ballot mailed out by the State of Vermont. That meant voters had to go to the poll on election day to weigh-in.

Tague said this was not the district’s fault, as it’s Vermont law that school districts cannot conduct mail-in elections without approval from the local selectboard. The school board did not have that approval.

“We can’t be disappointed [about the re-vote],” he said. “Obviously we'd prefer that it didn't happen, but there's no animosity because it’s the legal process.”

Some community members are disappointed though, and Scannell said it has created divide in the town.

“I think we're all trying to figure out how to have conversations about this that still keeps us all connected,” she said. “But it's hard. We're talking about how to improve education for our kids and about increased taxes, and those are both really loaded topics, no matter who you are.”

On social media and Front Porch Forum, community members comment back and forth in threads an arm’s length long. Folks in opposition to the bond are concerned about its cost, especially given inflation in other daily expenses.

“I’m not a millionaire,” said Sharon Randall, whose two children graduated from BFA-Fairfax. “But the school is the hub of our community, and it should be a priority.”

Randall couldn’t believe it when she heard the school has no sprinkler system, a safety feature she said should be a no brainer. An avid volunteer with the drama department when her children were enrolled, Randall, who uses a wheelchair, utilized the elevator, which she said is tiny and impractical.

“I’m an absolute yes,” she said. “The town needs to step up and do the right thing.”

Two prior bond proposals were voted down by voters in 2014 and 2018. Tague recognized there was some “blurring of needs and wants” in those previous proposals, but he is confident this plan is the right way to go.

On a tour of the building last fall, high school principal Liz Noonan told the Messenger increasing enrollment in grades Pre-Kindergarten to 5 has forced the elementary school to move into classrooms from the high school, which in turn has limited curriculum offerings for older students.

The bond would build a two-story wing onto the current elementary school to add five additional classrooms. It would also add four new classrooms to the middle/high school.

STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art and math) improvements would take place throughout the building, and there would be renovations made to band, chorus, athletic, and special education spaces.

If the vote fails on Tuesday, Tague said it will be up to the board to decide next steps.

“Whether that's a revised proposal or no proposal, that's going to be a board and community discussion,” he said.