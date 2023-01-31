FAIRFAX — Students in Sara Villeneuve’s Holocaust Studies Language Arts class played an important part in helping to launch the first Holocaust Education Week in Vermont.
The United Nations General Assembly designated Jan. 27 — the anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau — as International Holocaust Remembrance Day. This year for the first time in Vermont’s history, the Vermont Holocaust Memorial and the Agency of Education are launching a week of curated courses and presentations that include fundamental history and vital lessons of the Holocaust.
Vermont teachers and their classrooms (and the community) are invited to attend any of the ten live, web-based presentations given by Holocaust survivors, their children, grandchildren and others.
Villeneuve, who serves as an educational consultant with the Vermont Holocaust Memorial, has been using many of the lesson plans in her classes throughout the fall semester. On Jan. 18, her students traveled to the Vermont State House to be part of the press conference announcing the bipartisan resolution declaring Jan. 23-27, 2023 Vermont Holocaust Education Week.
“It is important to educate children about the Holocaust because of the horrifying events that occurred and how they can never happen again,” student Bryce Fontaine said. “It will help the students build a moral compass to help them know right from wrong in the future.”
Students were able to meet many of the key government officials that made the resolution possible including Sen. Virginia “Ginny” Lyons, Sen. Kesha Ram Hinsdale, Legislator Avram Patt and President Pro Tempore Philip Baruth.
“At a time of continuing increasing antisemitism, hate and intolerance throughout the United States, Vermont students must understand this timely history,” said Sen. Lyons.
Student Eric Wimble said learning about the Holocaust helps to honor the victims and survivors of the tragedy.
“It is a way of paying tribute to those who suffered and lost their lives, and a way of ensuring that their memories are not forgotten,” he said. “By remembering the victims of the Holocaust, we can recognize their bravery and resilience in the face of immense adversity.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.