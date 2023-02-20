ENOSBURG – Enosburg Falls Middle School has announced three finalists for the assistant principal position, slated to start July 2023.
The three finalists are Gavin Roddy, Julie Kittell, and Scott Muller. School community members are invited to meet the candidates from 4-5 p.m. this Tuesday, Feb. 21 at Enosburg Middle School.
Community feedback will be taken into consideration by the Enosburg-Richford Unified School Board, which will make the final selection.
Gavin Roddy
Roddy, a native of Pennsylvania, earned his teaching license from Edinboro University of Pennsylvania in 2012.
He started as a 5th-8th grade language arts teacher at the Academy of Math and Science in Tucson, Arizona, and helped his students perform 30% higher than the state average on curriculum tests.
Roddy helped rewrite the ELA curriculum and served as the dean of students after receiving his master’s degree from Western Governors University.
Roddy currently serves as the assistant principal at the Academy of Math and Science.
Julie Kittell
Kittell is an alum of Enosburg Falls Middle and High School and has worked for 11 years in the Missisquoi Valley School District.
At MVSD, Kittell has worked as a middle school science teacher, team leader, and STEM coach, and is dedicated to mentoring new teachers and developing professionally.
Kittell believes that supporting students and staff contributes to a positive school culture, and is focused on providing an equitable learning experience for all students.
Scott Muller
Muller, from New Jersey, started his 14-year career teaching middle and high school social studies in central New Jersey.
Muller has taught social studies classes in Costa Rica, Kuwait, Jordan, and South Korea, and has served as a department chair in the Costa Rica Academy.
Currently, Muller is the curriculum coordinator of Busan Foreign School in South Korea, which serves the children of U.S. military families along with Korean students.
