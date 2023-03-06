ENOSBURG FALLS — An amazing duo of superheroes without capes has partnered with Champlain Chevrolet Inc. to show Enosburg Falls students and educators how they can spread HOPE (Hold On, Possibilities Exist) in their classrooms — and beyond.
Tom Murphy and Rick Yarosh, of Sweethearts & Heroes, a student empowerment and empathy activation team that aims to prevent bullying and suicide with a focus on social-emotional learning, visited Enosburg Falls Middle and High School (EFMHS) on Thursday, Feb. 16.
The Sweethearts & Heroes team is: Murphy, director, of St. Albans; Yarosh, a retired U.S. Army sergeant, HOPE expert and motivational speaker from New York who was burned severely while serving in Iraq; and Pat Fish, an aspiring young leader who first saw Sweethearts & Heroes as a student in South Glens Falls, N.Y.
Sweethearts & Heroes offers: a profound, engaging signature presentation that calls for HOPE, Empathy and Action; Circle, which is built on the ancient ritual of communicating in a circle to build empathy; and BRAVES Buddies, which trains older students in bully drills that they, in turn, teach to students in lower grades.
Champlain Chevrolet, of Enosburg Falls, sponsored two days of Sweethearts & Heroes’ work at EFMHS. A snowstorm postponed day two — Friday, Feb. 17 — but that date has been rescheduled for Friday, May 25.
The North Country Chevy Dealers are sponsoring several of Sweethearts & Heroes’ two-day events at 15 schools in Vermont, New York and New Hampshire during this school year and the next.
“We’re thrilled to be working in schools for the 2022-2023 school year, and we’re honored that our friends and colleagues at EFMHS invited us to campus,” Murphy said. “The most recent national data tells us that student anxiety and hopelessness are still on the rise — a trend that was escalating before COVID hit — so our work in Enosburgh is crucial.”
While at EFMHS, Murphy and Yarosh offered students and staff several of their signature presentations about HOPE, Action and Empathy. In May, Murphy will return with Pat Fish for Circles.
“I’m incredibly grateful to Champlain Chevy for sponsoring such a fantastic presentation,” said Matthew Webb, EFMHS principal. “I’ve seen a lot of presentations in my years teaching, and this is probably the best. What an incredible gift this was to our community. Thanks sincerely.”
“If you haven’t seen Tom, Rick and this crew in action, you need to,” said Brian Bonk, of Champlain Chevy. “Whether it’s kids, teachers, parents, or students, when you look around the room and see kids in awe, and adults bawling, you know these guys get the message where it needs to be. Our world seems far from normal these days, the pressure seems to get worse and worse, so we need Sweethearts & Heroes now more than ever.”
For more than 15 years, Sweethearts & Heroes has presented what Murphy calls the “stop, drop and roll” of bullying to more than 2 million students in school districts from New England to Hawaii. Murphy, Yarosh and Fish also tailor their presentations and workshops for businesses, non-profits and civic groups.
“We go where we’re needed. That’s what heroes do,” Murphy said.
In 2021, Sweethearts & Heroes released "13 Pillows For Affective Teachers," a novel that covers the themes of HOPE, Empathy and Action in the Sweethearts & Heroes curriculum. "13 Pillows" is based on real students and teachers that Sweethearts & Heroes has encountered.
Murphy co-wrote the book with Brian McKeon, of Fort Worth, Texas. "13 Pillows" is available on Amazon. Digital or printed copies are available upon request. The audiobook is on Audible. (On Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/13Pillows)
