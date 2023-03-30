ENOSBURG — Franklin Northeast Supervisory Union will be sponsoring performances in Enosburg and Richford from a duo of musicians on April 4 and 5.
The performance of “Race and Song” by Reggie Harris and Alastair Moock will “discuss complicated issues of race, class, gender and history with intentionality and generosity of spirit,” according to Moock’s website.
The duo will perform in Richford schools during the day on April 4, and again at the Richford Town Hall at 7 p.m. with a dinner afterwards.
Harris and Moock will perform in Enosburg schools on April 5, and at the Enosburg Opera House at 7 p.m. after a community dinner at 6 p.m.
The dinners and performances are free, paid for by donations and grant funding.
Harris, a Black man, is a teaching artist in the John F. Kennedy Center’s Center for the Performing Arts program and the director of music education for the UU Living Legacy Project, leading tours through the American South to places of importance in the civil rights movement.
Moock, a white man, is a music educator, Grammy nominee for Best Children’s Album, co-founder of the anti-racist music organization The Open Doors Project, and three-time Parents’ Choice Award gold medal winner.
In the past year, FNESU has been in the spotlight for allegations of racist language at a boy’s soccer game between Winooski and Enosburg and at a girl’s basketball game against Middlebury. In January 2023, the Middlebury girls’ basketball team canceled a game against Enosburg, saying the school had not addressed the root issues.
Michelle Irish, FNESU’s director for the advancement of educational equity, told the Messenger the performance is not a direct response to the comments from Middlebury, but instead part of a series of presentations from a variety of speakers that has been in production for months.
“This has been in the works long before that particular incident happened,” Irish said. “This is work we’ve been wanting to engage our community in and want to offer some opportunities for a variety of experiences, especially couched in different art forms.”
In February, FNESU hosted the speaker John Halligan, who lost his son to suicide, to talk about bullying and suicide prevention.
A press release from FNESU states that in May, the district plans on hosting a screening of the film “Listen Up,” a musical performed in Vermont that talks about mental health, racial justice and sexual identity along with other themes.
“One of our primary goals is to create the conditions that ensure all students in our learning community feel safe, respected and a deep sense of belonging in order to thrive and succeed,” FNESU Superintendent Lynn Cota said in the press release. “These artists will share a compelling message about the power of inclusion, understanding and love.”
Irish said by bringing in the performers, FNESU hopes to be able to expose students to different ideas and experiences.
“All of these events that we’re talking about, including this one, really focus on the power of inclusion, understanding and belonging,” Irish said. “So ‘Race and Song’ is an opportunity through storytelling for the artists to bring their own experiences and just bring some different perspectives.”
By hosting this event for the public as well, FNESU hopes to get the entire community involved.
“We really want to make sure that our community has opportunities to engage in this work with us,” Irish said. “We’re looking to cultivate a culture of belonging here. We want to make sure that all of our students have safe and equitable experiences and that takes the whole community.”
More information about Harris and Moock and “Race and Song,” can be found at www.openingdoorsproject.net/workshops/. The performances will last roughly one hour.
