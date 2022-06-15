ENOSBURG FALLS — The Cold Hollow Career Center honored students for their hard work and dedication during the 2021-22 school year with an award ceremony on Wednesday, May 26 at the Enosburg Opera House.
The evening was emceed by director Nate Denmar, who gave out scholarships and recognized students who received industry recognized credentials and participated in employment co-ops.
While there were awards focusing on how students performed academically, there were also awards for positive personality traits such as grit, leadership and attitude.
Twenty-six students were inducted into the National Technical Honor Society and promised to maintain high standards of personal conduct and uphold their obligations as citizens of their community and county.
