ST. ALBANS — SROs? DLOs? School safety workers?
Three years and a pandemic later, the Maple Run Unified School district is still talking about the best way to keep its students safe.
Most recently, on April 5, the school board reviewed the effectiveness of the District Liaison Officer program as the increased demands of the St. Albans City Police Department stretch officer resources.
“We want more from the DLO than we are getting, but it’s not happening because of staffing,” board member Katie Messier said.
“That’s a good way to sum it up,” Superintendent Bill Kimball replied. “We would like to have someone who can be more responsive.”
Back in December, the board decided to reevaluate the DLO program after some community members advocated passionately for the return of a School Resource Officer.
The district stopped the SRO program in 2021 and replaced it with a district liaison and school safety worker, which includes police officers being dispatched as needed and three unarmed school safety workers.
On April 5, Kimball shared data and a report on each DLO goal that is documented in the agreement signed with the police department. He also shared information about the safety workers at BFA.
DLO program update
Between December 2022 and March 15, a DLO responded to the district 14 times. More information on the calls couldn’t be provided to protect student privacy.
When the agreement between Maple Run and the police was signed, it was understood that if the department had staffing issues, it could hamper having personnel assigned to the DLO work full-time. This has been the case for at least the last school year.
Of the 14 times the DLO was requested, 83% were answered by either Lt. Paul Talley, Lt. Jason Wetherby or Officer Jonathan Garrant, who are trained in youth policing.
The police department prioritizes having one of those three officers respond, but can only sometimes guarantee it due to the rapid growth in St. Albans and the increased need for officers to be deployed around the area.
The department is recruiting new police officers, thanks to St. Albans Town signing with the city for police services starting in July 2024. Kimball said he has asked Chief Maurice Lamothe and City Manager Dominic Cloud to consider hiring an officer to be the DLO full-time.
“The chief would like to do that,” Kimball told the board.
Due to staffing issues, police officers have not been able to fulfill some of the goals initially set out in the agreement. For example, the district would like the DLO to be visiting the schools more often to give safety presentations to students.
While an officer has visited the public safety program at Northwest Career and Technical Center and some health classes, Kimball wants to see presentations at all schools about topics like drug awareness and safe ways to get to school.
Administrators reported officer response times have mostly been quick. For instance, when St. Albans Police received a call about a false active shooter at City School, the DLO’s “reaction was swift, professional and measured (not over the top).”
When board member Peter Delauriers asked if the officers were building relationships in the schools — as the board had intended from the onset — Kimball replied.
“That’s not something that’s happening with the DLO program right now,” he said.
School safety workers update
The school safety workers, on the other hand, are building relationships with students at BFA.
Student representative Sarah McConnell told the board a safety worker stepped in when a group of boys were bothering her about her outfit.
“It was a positive experience,” she said. “He [the safety worker] checked in with me after.”
Back in November, BFA principal Brett Blanchard told the board he anecdotally believes the safety workers are contributing positively to the high school atmosphere.
Unlike the DLOs — who are stationed at the police department and wear a police uniform — the safety workers work out of BFA and do not carry a gun. Kimball said they receive training in the Vermont Department of Public Safety’s school safety guidance, as well as in de-escalation, implicit bias and conflict resolution.
“These safety workers are employed by the school, supervised by the school, and that is a huge change for me for the better,” board member Joanna Jerose said. “When we had the SROs, there was money that came from the school, but they were not employed by the school … there was a lot unknown in terms of roles, responsibilities and supervision.”
Kimball said it would cost approximately $500,000 to put one safety worker each at Fairfield Center School, City School, Town Educational Center and Collins Perley — in addition to the three already at BFA.
If all of those workers were to be hired, a part-time director/supervisor would also be needed, as Kimball said no one in the administration currently has the capacity to oversee these positions.
The move could potentially appease parents who have expressed concern about a lack of a safety presence at the elementary schools.
“If they have three there (at BFA) is there a way we can spread the wealth?” Messier asked. “I get that $500,000 is a lot of money, but when it comes to [safety], is there a price tag?”
Kimball said the three safety workers are stationed where it was decided they were most needed, and said he didn’t want to discuss the topic further at this time.
The board made no decisions at the April 5 meeting. Another update on the DLO program will be given in the second half of 2023.
