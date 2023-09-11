FAIRFAX — Could electric school buses make a positive impact in Vermont?
Yes, says a report released last week by the Department of Environmental Conservation and Vermont Energy Investment Corporation. But there is some nuance to the question.
The two-year pilot program — which started in 2021 — replaced a total of eight diesel-powered buses with electric buses at three schools and one transit agency.
BFA-Fairfax was a recipient of two of those buses, which were paid for by a grant from the Volkswagen Environmental Mitigation Trust fund.
The report states the electric buses yielded significant cost savings and reductions in harmful air pollution, including nitrogen oxides (NOx) and greenhouse gasses compared to conventional buses.
“Before launching this project, we did not know how heavy-duty electric vehicles might perform in Vermont—especially with our cold winters and hilly dirt roads,” interim DEC Commissioner Neil Kamman stated in a press release. “The report on this pilot program will help us assess if deploying electric buses statewide is cost-effective and feasible long-term and, if so, how best to deploy electric buses to maximize their benefits.”
The report shows the electric school buses saved school districts an average of nearly $2,000 in fuel savings and reduced greenhouse gas emissions by an average of 10.1 U.S. tons for every 10,000 miles driven, compared to conventional diesel-powered school buses.
“Currently 40% of Vermont’s greenhouse gas emissions come from transportation, so electrifying our cars, trucks and buses is a crucial step forward in reducing Vermont’s emissions,” Jennifer Wallace-Brodeur, VEIC director of consulting, stated in the press release.
Maintenance issues
One point of this pilot program was to test out four different brands of electric buses. Of the eight buses on the road, some brands performed well in winter, while some failed to perform at all.
In their first year of use, BFA-Fairfax’s Blue Bird buses were out for maintenance issues during the months of January, February and March, leading them to only be in-service for an estimated 57% and 29% of the school year.
On the other hand, one of Champlain Valley School District’s Lion buses was in-service for 100% of the year.
“The maintenance and reliability of FWSU’s Blue Bird buses were critical issues, both for this pilot study and for the school district more generally,” the report states. “While the winter months saw the most issues, the other months weren't issue-free, with second-year issues continuing right up and into the summer period.”
And when the buses needed maintenance, it was challenging for school districts to get the buses back on the road in a timely manner. The report cited a lack of local mechanics and inconsistent support from dealers and vendors.
Driveability and fuel efficiency
Despite the challenges with some brands, “electric school buses can work for Vermont,” the report concludes.
The buses are able to handle unpaved roads and varying weather. BFA-Fairfax drivers reported liking the increased power output of the electric bus wheels for getting up short steep hills, especially in slippery conditions.
While buses are most fuel-efficient when the temperature is above 65 degrees, most were still usable and saved costs during the winter months.
BFA-Fairfax’s electric buses saved about $0.24 per mile compared to diesel buses. CVSD’s Lion buses saved about $0.33 per mile.
The report found operational and maintenance cost savings to be two of the primary advantages of an electric school bus.
“The relatively low cost and stable price of electricity compared to diesel combined with an overall more efficient drivetrain on electric buses can result in considerable reductions in annual fuel expenses,” the report states. “Without an engine, transmission, engine exhaust, or many other components prone to wear and tear, maintenance savings can potentially outweigh fuel savings.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.