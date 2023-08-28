The following students from Franklin County graduated from universities across the country this past spring. Congratulations!
Michael White of East Fairfield graduated summa cum laude with a bachelor of music degree in music education from SUNY Potsdam.
Kelsey Jenkins of Fairfield graduated from the University of the Cumberlands.
Jorrie Simpson of St. Albans graduated magna cum laude from Lasell University with a bachelor of arts in English.
Alison Irish of Fairfax graduated with a bachelor of science in business administration from the College of Charleston.
Mirabel Pond of Fairfax graduated from St. Lawrence University with a degree in philosophy and chemistry.
Jessica Marie Tetreault of Fairfax graduated from Saint Michael’s College. Tetreault was also named to the Dean's List for the spring 2023 semester and was inducted into an honor society, Psi Chi.
Marsha Lee Rose Blaisdell of Fairfax graduated from Saint Michael’s College. Blaisdell was also named to the Dean's List for the spring 2023 semester and was inducted into an honor society, Sigma Beta Delta.
Jeremy S. Little of Georgia graduated from Saint Michael’s College. Little was also named to the Dean's List for the spring 2023 semester and was inducted into an honor society, Omicron Delta Epsilon.
Brook Christian Hodgeman of St. Albans graduated from Saint Michael’s College. Hodgeman was also named to the Dean's List for the spring 2023 semester and was inducted into several honors societies, Sigma Pi Sigma and Delta Epsilon Sigma.
Taylor Alexander Cole of St. Albans graduated from Saint Michael’s College. Cole was also named to the Dean's List for the spring 2023 semester and was inducted into an honor society, Sigma Beta Delta.
Michael Harrison Roy of Fairfax graduated from Saint Michael's College. Roy was also inducted into an honor society, Sigma Beta Delta.
Emma Tetreault of St. Albans graduated from the University of Tampa with a bachelor of science in marine science-biology.
Editor's Note: The Messenger publishes the graduation announcements it receives from colleges and universities. Don't see your student's name? Send us an email at news@samessenger.com.
