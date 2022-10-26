ST. ALBANS — Northwest Career & Technical Center is excited to announce the opening of its School of Cosmetology & Salon on campus.
Starting Thursday, Oct. 27, community members will be able to receive a variety of services at a reduced price, allowing students to receive the required practical hours for licensure. The school salon will operate from noon-3 p.m. on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays. Services will be offered exclusively to students on Wednesdays.
“We’re looking forward to inviting our community members into the space to engage with our students and see all of the work they’re doing”, said Ashley Duncan-Aubin, program instructor.
Duncan-Aubin, an alumnus of the NCTC Cosmetology program, is chiefly responsible for the changes that have made this licensing program a reality.
“So much of the work we do as a technical center involves working with the community, and we hope this salon is seen as another great resource for members in the community to utilize,” she said.
NCTC director Leeann Wright is most excited to see students advance through the new curriculum and attain licensure.
In prior years, NCTC students would complete their cosmetology program and attend a post-secondary cosmetology school to attain the additional training and hours required for licensure in Vermont. In this restructured program, students will be eligible to take the state board exam required for licensure immediately after high school.
“We’ve put a lot of hard work and preparation into these new changes, the students are working very hard, and it’s going to be rewarding for all of us to see them insert themselves in the industry right out of high school,” Wright said.
Community members can schedule appointments by calling the cosmetology program directly at (802) 527-6408, or by emailing the program instructor at aduncan@maplerun.org. A complete list of services is available at maplerun.org/o/nwtc/page/salon.
