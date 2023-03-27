ENOSBURG — Students in Cold Hollow Career Center’s Future Business Leaders of America chapter attended a statewide conference earlier this month and came away with honors.
The Vermont FBLA conference was held March 17 at Champlain College in Burlington. More than 200 high school students interested in business from across the state attended the all-day event.
FBLA prepares students to become community-minded business leaders through relevant career preparation and leadership experiences.
This is the first time Cold Hollow has had an FBLA chapter in about 20 years,
Congratulations these state-level award winners:
2nd Place Job Interview: Emma Fadden
3rd Place Job Interview: Aleta Deuso
2nd Place Public Service Announcement: Emma Fadden, Leah Sylva and Allura DeMatos
