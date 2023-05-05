Lillian volunteered and took on the role of team leader and facilitator at the beginning of our project management unit and was instrumental in keeping the team organized and focused as they developed and launched their new podcast "BEST PRACTICE." Lillian is organized, takes time to understand the team goals, and is skilled in keeping people and process focused.
Oliver is great at encouraging his classmates and getting them fired up for the day. He works well with everyone in the class and makes sure all members participate when in a group.
Nathan Lafromboise
Automotive Technology Award
Nathan always wants his team to be on the right track, and he works well with everyone in the shop.
Lillian Smith
Business Leadership Award
Lillian volunteered and took on the role of team leader and facilitator at the beginning of our project management unit and was instrumental in keeping the team organized and focused as they developed and launched their new podcast "BEST PRACTICE." Lillian is organized, takes time to understand the team goals, and is skilled in keeping people and process focused.
Allison Bowen
Business Leadership Award
Allison understands her strengths and works well with others on team-oriented tasks and challenges. Her experience leading teams in athletics is apparent in her ability to clearly identify and understand the goal and pull her teammates together to work toward it. She has demonstrated this teamwork in academic, business, and team building challenges.
Will Steinhour
Construction Technology Award
Will is able to find something positive with anyone he works with where one on one or in a small group.
Jacob Barnes (photo not available)
Construction Technology Award
Jacob is the complete team player and has the ability to work with anyone. Make's sure the job and the task get done and he is an effective communicator to all team members.
Connor Cota
Forestry and Natural Resources Award
Connor is a key part to the morning team. Connor is the guy willing to do any tasks asked at any point, he is the man with the tools and spare parts that are needed to complete any job in the woods. His on the spot comic relief and dry one liners keep any and all situations relaxed and enjoyable.
Mia Talley
Human Services and Education Award
Mia is an integral part of all teams that she works on. She is reliable and always pulls her weight. Mia communicates well with her teammates and consistently gives her best to team based projects.
Medical Careers II class have been working very hard as a team to prepare for their LNA exam
Clay Monette
PreTech Award
Clay consistently collaborates well with any team he is put on, and with any task. Clay always seems to contribute, making sure the task gets done and done to a high quality.
Trevor Lawrence
PreTech Award
Trever is always willing to work with anyone that he is asked to. He tends to be a leader no matter the challenge or scenario, and always has a good attitude.
Carson Smith
Pre Tech Award
Carson works well with others, especially if the task is hands-on! Carson recognizes his strengths in relation to the team, and plays to those strengths. He is often willing to work with anyone, and get the job done well.
Additionally, students who attended all their classes for quarter 3 received awards and recognition.
