Trent was the first student to complete his certifications necessary to begin a co-op placement. He took the time to explore options and find something that would for him throughout the school year and possibly after.
Skyler consistently focuses on what needs to be done. He can be counted on to complete required work and tasks, both academic and in The Hollow Cup. He is committed to stretching himself by volunteering for roles that force him to learn and practice new skills.
Sophie can be counted on to attend to our routines and expectations. She takes her work seriously and uses her class time effectively and efficiently. She is not afraid to advocate for herself as she commits to personal growth.
Will is very focused on getting all his work done in class and lab and when he completes his work is willing to help others. On field trips he is asking lots of questions to help further his knowledge and career path within the construction industry.
Colby is an independent worker who has learned to step out of his comfort zone and work with all of his classmates. Colby has always wanted to pursue a career in the military. He has been taking the appropriate steps to be able to achieve that goal.
Noah looks for opportunities to expand his knowledge and is always willing to step out of his comfort zone. He works hard both in the classroom and in the woods which is evident by his first place finish in the Vermont Land Judging Comp where he took first place in the state.
Camryn is independent, driven and conscientious. She completes all of her work and is a leader in any group activity. Cam's peers seek her out as a partner when opportunities arise. She consistently meets and exceeds all program expectations.
Jeremy is always on task and if he finishes a project he goes to help someone else. He also spent time acquiring an afterschool automotive job last month to further increase his skills.
Trent Wetherby-Automotive Technology Award
--------------------------------------
Trent was the first student to complete his certifications necessary to begin a co-op placement. He took the time to explore options and find something that would for him throughout the school year and possibly after.
Skyler Tracy-Business Leadership Award
--------------------------------------
Skyler consistently focuses on what needs to be done. He can be counted on to complete required work and tasks, both academic and in The Hollow Cup. He is committed to stretching himself by volunteering for roles that force him to learn and practice new skills.
Sophie Flieger-Business Leadership Award
----------------------------------------
Sophie can be counted on to attend to our routines and expectations. She takes her work seriously and uses her class time effectively and efficiently. She is not afraid to advocate for herself as she commits to personal growth.
Will Steinhour-Construction Technology Award
--------------------------------------
Will is very focused on getting all his work done in class and lab and when he completes his work is willing to help others. On field trips he is asking lots of questions to help further his knowledge and career path within the construction industry.
Colby Garrow-Construction Technology Award
----------------------------------------
Colby is an independent worker who has learned to step out of his comfort zone and work with all of his classmates. Colby has always wanted to pursue a career in the military. He has been taking the appropriate steps to be able to achieve that goal.
Noah Gagne-Forestry and Natural Resources
--------------------------------------
Noah looks for opportunities to expand his knowledge and is always willing to step out of his comfort zone. He works hard both in the classroom and in the woods which is evident by his first place finish in the Vermont Land Judging Comp where he took first place in the state.
Brady Farrar-Forestry and Natural Resources
--------------------------------------
Brady has worked hard to complete his Co-op Paperwork and his CDL paperwork, so that he can start his CDL class which ties directly to his Co-op and a full time permanent job.
Melody Tracy-Human Services Award
--------------------------------------
Melody sees opportunities to learn and grow and seizes them without hesitation. Melody can be counted on to push herself and her peers to achieve and thrive in the classroom and the community.
Elysabeth Swan-Medical Careers Exploration Award
--------------------------------------
Elysabeth works efficiently and stays on task. She takes responsibility for her actions
Hannah St Cyr-Medical Careers Exploration Award
--------------------------------------
She demonstrates initiative and personal responsibility by working efficiently in the medical careers classroom.
Camryn Benoit-PreTech Award
--------------------------------------
Camryn is independent, driven and conscientious. She completes all of her work and is a leader in any group activity. Cam's peers seek her out as a partner when opportunities arise. She consistently meets and exceeds all program expectations.
Michael Murphy-PreTech Award
--------------------------------------
Michael continues to excel at making sure his work is complete, and meets quality expectations. Michael tied for second place in the State for Soils and Land judging, and always is a great teammate.
Otto Maddox-PreTech Award
--------------------------------------
Otto is a leader in our pretech classroom, at completing work to quality expectations. Otto asks great questions, contributes to discussions and consistently exceeds program expectations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.