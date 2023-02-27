Cold hollow career center students perfect attendance award winners

Morning class students hold their perfect attendance awards received for Quarter 2. 

ENOSBURG FALLS — Each month, Cold Hollow Career Center recognizes an employability skill certain students have done well.

For the months of January and February, the school focused on problem solving. 

January and February 2023: Problem Solving

Additionally, students who attended all their classes for semester 1 and quarter 2 received awards and recognition. 

Quarter 2 Perfect Attendance Awards

Semester 1 Perfect Attendance Awards

Congratulations to these students!

