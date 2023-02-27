Natalie is always looking for solutions. When faced with a problem she is not going to give up nor is she going to feel defeated, she is going to find a solution. I see this in Natalie's class work, her group work and her work with elementary school students. Natalie's thirst for knowledge is indicative of this trait.
Jaxon Couture - Forestry and Natural Resources Award
Jaxon demonstrates his excellent problem solving skills daily in the sugaring woods. He has the ability to think outside of typical solutions and can create new and interesting solutions for problems with limited resources.
Mike comes up with creative solutions to solve problems on cars, and he has an open mind about what can be done.
Devin Snider-Funaolie - Automotive Technology Award
Devin uses his background knowledge to troubleshoot problems that might not necessarily be everyday things, for example older vehicles with carburetors.
Natalie Perrault - Human Services Award
Natalie is always looking for solutions. When faced with a problem she is not going to give up nor is she going to feel defeated, she is going to find a solution. I see this in Natalie's class work, her group work and her work with elementary school students. Natalie's thirst for knowledge is indicative of this trait.
Troy Kane - Business Leadership Award
Troy has actively employed problem solving strategies and tools in order to identify and fill technology needs for our podcast project. He has analyzed needs and generated multiple solutions for content, logo, and production. Troy is also using personal productivity tools and principles to get things done.
Cheyenne Aldrich - Business Leadership Award
Cheyenne actively applies problem solving strategies. She is able to identify challenges and barriers to her success personally and in the context of work and school and takes action to avoid getting stuck or falling behind. She can break problems down and employ strategies to generate solutions as evidenced by persistent quality work in her Accounting class.
Kolby Irish - Construction Technology Award
Kolby always tries to solve problems on his own. If he cannot solve it on his own he will ask questions for understanding and he will then re-analyze the problem and come up with a new solution to the problem.
Clayton Tessier - Construction Technology Awards
On the job site Clayton brings unique ways to solve problems. Whether it's right or wrong he's willing to share his idea and why he thinks it will work no matter what anyone else thinks.
Jaxon Couture - Forestry and Natural Resources Award
Jaxon demonstrates his excellent problem solving skills daily in the sugaring woods. He has the ability to think outside of typical solutions and can create new and interesting solutions for problems with limited resources.
Elysabeth Swan - Medical Careers Exploration - Award
Ellie is able to communicate what she has questions about in the classroom. She works well in groups to solve problems and create insightful solutions.
Olivia Pond - Medical Careers Exploration Award
Olivia is able to organize multiple projects in an organized way. She is able to accomplish her multiple tasks because she is good at problem solving to create a schedule that works for her.
Emma St. Pierre - PreTech Award
Emma St. Pierre continues to excel in problem solving in PreTech. She always pushes to find solutions and finish the job, no matter the content or challenge level. Keep up the great work Emma!
Kida Lynn Swick - PreTech Award
Kida is extremely solutions oriented, and is great at advocating for different ways to accomplish tasks. Kida is a positive influence on her peers to use their strengths to find solutions to the problems, and her level of determination is admirable.
Wyatt Williams - PreTech Award
Wyatt is wonderful at identifying the problem, and asking questions that will allow him to determine appropriate solutions. Wyatt is a really hard worker, and willingly does high quality work, no matter the content or scenario.
Additionally, students who attended all their classes for semester 1 and quarter 2 received awards and recognition.
Morning Program
Back Row L to R: Jody Combs, Brayden Paquette, Victoria Bowen, Elysabeth Swan, Destiny Herron
Front Row L to R: Derek Dreslinski, Jasmine Mason, Charles Daniel, Keaona Mason
