ENOSBURG FALLS — Each month, Cold Hollow Career Center recognizes an employability skill and a student who has demonstrated that very well.
For the month of September, the school focused on dependability, and recognized students who show up on time, are prepared, folow instructions and meet expectations.
Congratulations to these students!
Automotive Technology
Matt Samuelson
--------------------------------------
Matt is one of the few Auto students who has not missed a day. He's always on time and is ready to begin work with the proper PPE. Matt also has been an active member of the Auto club, where he has been very productive.
Aidan Doane
--------------------------------------
Aidan is always on time and ready to work. He keeps himself busy at all times and looks for more work to do, staying after class if needed.
Business Leadership
Destiny Herron
--------------------------------------
Destiny consistently arrives on time or early and immediately gets into our routines without being reminded. She prepares required work in a timely manner and arrives prepared or with a proactive plan when circumstances may not go as planned.
Allura DeMatos
----------------------------------------
Allura consistently arrives on time or early. She focuses on routine expectations and has also demonstrated utmost reliability in getting The Open Door re-launched and staffed.
Human Services
Aubrey Fadden
--------------------------------------
Aubrey is always present, prepared and can be counted on. Her partnering teacher at Enosburg Elementary School has shared that she counts on Aubrey's help each week and knows that she will be prepared and ready. Aubrey can be counted on to always do her best, to help others when she can and to represent Cold Hollow and the Human Services and Education program well.
Construction Technology
Peter Haddick
--------------------------------------
Peter has made sure any time he will miss class to call in and has made arrangements to make sure breakfast is still delivered to Cold Hollow Career Center.
James Raymo
----------------------------------------
James shows up on time and ready to go to work. He makes sure that the class is prepared to go to the jobsite and work.
Forestry & Natural Resources
AJ Dennett
--------------------------------------
AJ is here everyday and has been one that works to help with all aspects of the class.
Medical Careers Exploration
McKenna Thompson
--------------------------------------
McKenna is always on time for class and calls in when she is going to be late or absent. She actively participates in class and is a good team player.
Mersadies Shanty
--------------------------------------
Mersadies is always on time, actively participates in class and is always prepared. She is a good team player and willing to help other students.
PreTech w/ Ms. Kimball
Keagan Cousineau
--------------------------------------
Keagan is consistently present, prepared and ready and willing to participate. He is typically the first student to arrive and immediately gets ready for the day. He can be counted on to work independently or as a part of a team. He steps up to any challenge presented with a positive and willing attitude and gives his best every day. He is willing to try new things, take risks and learn from mistakes.
PreTech w/ Mrs. Stebbins
Jessie Allen
--------------------------------------
Jessie is consistently on time and prepared for class, completes all work, and when she says she is going to do something, you know it will get done both in class and with many commitments outside of Pre-Tech. Keep it up Jessie!
Addison Barbeau
--------------------------------------
Addison is consistently present and prepared for each class. Is always willing to participate and uses class time effectively to get her work done. Addy always communicates if she is going to be absent or needs to leave early. Keep up the great work!
