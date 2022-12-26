Cold Hollow Career Center Dec. 2022 Morning Students

Morning class students hold their communication awards received for December 2022.

ENOSBURG FALLS — Each month, Cold Hollow Career Center recognizes an employability skill certain students have done well.

For the month of December, the school focused on communication.

Congratulations to these students!

December 2022: Communication

1 of 10

Cold Hollow Career Center Students Dec. 2022

1 of 2

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:

• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.

• Don’t spam us.

• Don’t attack our journalists.

Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.

Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Share your opinion

Avatar

Join the conversation