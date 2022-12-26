Carter is frequently asking questions about what's going on in class and on field trips. He has a great ability to communicate with CHCC staff. He communicates when he is not going to be in school or late for school.
Destiny is an articulate, thoughtful communicator. She gives insightful feedback and is able to adjust her communication for time and place. Her peers say: "she always communicates and shares her thoughts very clearly" and "you can tell that she always listens during partner work when her partner is talking, and she always seems to adjust her context appropriately for the current audience and purpose."
Harley has been great at communicating with the staff at CHCC around his needs and concerns around finding a good co-op placement. He has advocated for himself and has been an active part of the process.
Logan communicates great in both verbal and non-verbal ways. He never has any problem getting his classmates to understand what it is that he needs from them. Logan is always one of the first students to jump in and direct others in equipment with great hand signals and clear expectations of what they need to do.
Alayna is an adept communicator, both verbally and in writing. Alayna consistently communicates with her partnering teachers at both Richford and Enosburg Elementary school, and here at CHCC.
Amelia Gratton - Medical Careers Exploration
--------------------------------------
Amelia listens to build understanding and considers her audience while communicating during projects and group work
Ari Barbour - Medical Career Explorations
--------------------------------------
Ari is very organized and consistently communicates with faculty and teammates. She is able to consider her audience, ask questions and provide feedback.
Carter Blaney - Construction Technology
--------------------------------------
Carter is frequently asking questions about what's going on in class and on field trips. He has a great ability to communicate with CHCC staff. He communicates when he is not going to be in school or late for school.
Destiny Herron - Business Leadership
--------------------------------------
Destiny is an articulate, thoughtful communicator. She gives insightful feedback and is able to adjust her communication for time and place. Her peers say: "she always communicates and shares her thoughts very clearly" and "you can tell that she always listens during partner work when her partner is talking, and she always seems to adjust her context appropriately for the current audience and purpose."
Emma Fadden - Business Leadership
----------------------------------------
Emma is an attentive communicator with strong listening skills. She is skilled at providing context, detail, and evidence in her communication and is able to adjust for audience and purpose with ease.
Harley Donna - Automotive Technology
--------------------------------------
Harley has been great at communicating with the staff at CHCC around his needs and concerns around finding a good co-op placement. He has advocated for himself and has been an active part of the process.
Logan Fournier - Forestry and Natural Resources
--------------------------------------
Logan communicates great in both verbal and non-verbal ways. He never has any problem getting his classmates to understand what it is that he needs from them. Logan is always one of the first students to jump in and direct others in equipment with great hand signals and clear expectations of what they need to do.
Quincy Decker - Construction Technology
----------------------------------------
Quincy is always asking clarifying questions to verify his learning. He also does a very good job communicating to his classmates on what needs to be done next in class.
Azure Schuster -Automotive Technology (Photo not available)
--------------------------------------
Azure is thorough when documenting items on a work order and very courteous when dealing with customers. He also lets the instructor know weeks in advance if he is going to be out.
1 of 2
Morning class students hold their communication awards received for December 2022.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.