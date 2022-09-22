FRANKLIN — The Franklin Central School is getting new space for music, band and art; classrooms for pre-K and special education; and student support spaces for intervention and tutoring.
A 6,100 square foot expansion, estimated to cost $4.1 million, will be paid for using American Rescue Plan Act funds and Elementary and Secondary School Relief Funds, according to a release on the school’s website.
“While this project is only a small part of the building upgrades we have put into motion across the district, we’re excited to provide this for Missisquoi Valley School District students in Franklin,” the release from the district states.
In the last two years, 36 students moved to Franklin and 12 moved out, according to an informational presentation given Aug. 11. The net difference requires more space, as the current building is already being utilized as efficiently as possible.
“Having adequate space is one step toward meeting our students’ needs, and while there is still a journey ahead of us, this project will provide a positive, long lasting impact for MVSD and our community,” the release states.
Pre-K classes currently share a space with band, chorus and general music. Art is on a mobile cart. The expansion project will construct a dedicated pre-K classroom and a shared classroom for band, chorus, music and art.
Tutoring and intervention currently takes place in the school’s computer lab. Each will have their own private space in the expansion plan.
The project will also build an additional grade-level classroom to decrease class size in the grade with the highest enrollment.
After bids for contractors are secured later this year, construction is projected to begin in April 2023. Administrators expect the expansion to be “weather tight” by November 2023 with full completion expected in summer 2024.
