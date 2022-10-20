Stephen Allard (‘06) comes back to teach Building Trades
By Zoe Walent
Stephen Allard (‘06), a Bellows Free Academy alumni, is now the new Building Trades program teacher for the Northwest Career and Technical Center.
Ballard said NCTC’s Building Trades program typically focuses on construction and students embedding themselves in many large projects around the region. Students also learn different types of trades such as HVAC, plumbing and electrical work.
Allard grew up in St. Albans with his parents and four older siblings and now lives in Cambridge with his fiance and two sons. After graduating from BFA, Allard immediately went into the construction industry and, having previously participated in the tech center’s Building Trades program, felt comfortable and confident in taking this new job.
In high school, Allard said he had a hard time figuring out what he wanted to do with his life. With the help of the Building Trades program, Allard said he was pointed in the direction of his career path and could not be happier with that decision. The teachers helped Allard decide what he was interested in.
“I have the utmost respect for the program and the past teachers of it,” he said.
According to Allard, he applied to NCTC because he wanted to make a difference in his students’ lives the same way his life was changed by being a part of this program.
“When I heard about the job opportunity, I had to jump on it. It was almost like a dream job to me,” Allard said.
Nohea King (‘09) returns as educator and coach
By Joseph Freiburger
A 2009 graduate of BFA-St. Albans has returned to teach health and physical education. Nohea King comes from a teaching job at Sheldon Elementary, where he said he was just a gym teacher, but here he is getting a chance to teach health as well.
King was a student at BFA before he went to Castleton State University to study physical and health education. He has a master’s degree in curriculum and instruction and a bachelor’s in physical and health education.
Nohea said his reason for coming to BFA was an obvious one. First of all, he graduated from here, and he knows the halls and the people that work and teach here. He also is the head coach of varsity lacrosse, since Mark Capsey retired.
Although he has graduated from BFA, there are differences when it comes to teaching, especially coming from Sheldon Elementary. He said having his own classroom to be able to teach in has been a game changer. He also is astounded by the number of off-campus resources there are for P.E. classes such as Collins Perley Sports Center as well as Hard’ack.
King said he is super excited to be back at BFA and involved in the culture that he enjoys so much, along with coaching the varsity lacrosse team and teaching more health than he had the opportunity to in Sheldon, with a full classroom to himself.
Rebecca Valley (‘12) publishes first book
By Luke Holcomb
A 2012 graduate of BFA-St. Albans, Rebecca Valley has published her first book.
“Curious Cases: True Crime for Kids” is a collection of true crime stories for middle school readers.
Valley said reading a surplus of books in high school inspired her to write, and the constant practice helped her to become a better writer.
“I think the thing about being a good writer is that you just have to do it a lot,” she said.
After college in Washington State, Valley started her career as a librarian before moving back to the East Coast to get a graduate degree in writing. Since then, she’s been working for a tech company as a writer, where she writes training and development courses.
Valley’s inspiration and goal for publishing her book was to widen the age demographic of true crime and mystery stories. She said when working as a middle school librarian, many kids would look for books about crime scene investigations, but because there were no age-appropriate renditions, they wouldn’t be able to explore those interests.
“So I started compiling stories that were age appropriate… and still scratched that forensic science, quirky mystery itch,” Valley said.
