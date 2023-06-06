Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT TONIGHT... An Air Quality Alert is in effect until midnight EDT tonight. The Vermont Agency of Natural Resources has issued an Air Quality Health Advisory for all of Vermont for unhealthy air quality due to smoke particulates. Sensitive individuals include children and older adults; anyone with lung disease such as asthma, emphysema, and bronchitis; and people who are active outdoors. These individuals may experience mild health effects and should consider limiting strenuous or prolonged outdoor activities. An Air Quality Action Day means that particulate concentrations within the region may approach or exceed unhealthy standards. For additional information...please visit the Vermont Agency of Natural Resources web site at... https://dec.vermont.gov/air-quality/local-air-quality-forecasts.