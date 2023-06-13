Jostens, the leading producer of yearbooks and student-created content, announced Bellows Free Academy-St. Albans’ yearbook program has achieved the Jostens 2023 National Yearbook Program of Excellence award at the Gold Level.
The National Yearbook Program of Excellence recognizes engaging yearbooks that reflect a broad representation of the student body while helping students develop 21st century skills such as communication, collaboration and information and communication technologies literacy.
The BFA-St. Albans award-winning yearbook program is led by Heather L’Esperance (co editor-in-chief), Rachel Ledoux (co editor-in-chief), Abbey Vranjes (layout editor), Addison Charron (copy editor), Rebecca Tetreault (clubs editor), and staff members Adaline Parent, Jessica Southwick, Sophia Sinagra, Alexis LeBlanc, Dehlia Habedank, Amiya Sharp and Cooper O’Connell. They are under the direction of head adviser Jennifer Parent and assistant adviser Alisa Aylward.
“We are so proud of the students for making all their deadlines, being creative with their decisions, and challenging themselves to create a great product,” Parent said. “We are an afterschool club, not a class, so the students must use amazing time management to produce the book each year.”
The award was presented to BFA’s yearbook program for achieving defined criteria in the following categories: creating an inclusive yearbook, generating school engagement and successfully managing the yearbook creation process.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.