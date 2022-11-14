ST. ALBANS — In creepy, kooky and mysterious fashion, BFA-St. Albans theater students will use song and dance to challenge the definition of “normal.”
This Thursday, Nov. 17, students will debut “The Addams Family,” the musical theater production they’ve been working on for months.
The story follows the Addams family and their daughter Wednesday, who announces her love for her new “normal” boyfriend Lucas. When the families of Wednesday and Lucas come together for a fateful dinner, chaos ensues and the two families find themselves admitting deep secrets and coming together in ways they never would have imagined.
“What I love about the Addams family is it challenges us to define normal,” director Susan Palmer said. “There are a lot of different normals and we can’t judge others just because they are different than us.”
Friends Bug Galuszka and Megan Jamison, both seniors, are playing Wednesday and Lucas, respectively. They said being in the musical both forces them out of their comfort zones and encourages them to be themselves.
Peter Larson is playing Wednesday's father, Gomez, a character made famous by John Astin in the 1960s television adaptation. Though he’s a senior, this is Larson’s first on-stage role. In past musicals, he worked behind the scenes, but was encouraged to audition this year by his peers.
“I do chorus, and I’ve been told I have a good voice, so I figured, why not?” Larson said.
His voice does shine, when he’s speaking in the character’s Spanish accent, and when he’s singing in numbers like “Full Disclosure” and “Happy/Sad.”
“The accent is a work in progress,” Larson said. “I’ll be busy until opening night perfecting my lines and the songs.”
Senior Madison Gagner plays his wife, Morticia, and senior Emily Farrell is playing Grandmama. She’s a feisty old woman whose outbursts and embarrassing incidents are challenging Farrell to act in ways she hasn’t before.
The school’s production features fun costumes (like Gomez’s pin-stripe suit), lots of dancing and comedic interludes. The intricate sets were overseen by Jeff Madereger, who was head of set design at the University of Vermont before he retired.
The highlight of the production is sure to be “Full Disclosure,” a scene around a grand dinner table near the end of the first act that gives each student a moment in the spotlight.
For the seniors in the cast and crew, this week will be bittersweet, as they both put on the show and say goodbye to the second home they’ve created.
Galuszka said theater at BFA-St. Albans has given them something to look forward to every day and an opportunity to make friends they might not have otherwise. Jamison agreed, saying the first day the cast read “off-book,” or without their scripts, showed how well they all fit together.
