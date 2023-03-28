ST. ALBANS — It’s 1951 and the Red Scare is in full swing.
When one teacher is suspected of being a Communist at a private girls’ school, a student named Rachel is charged by the administration with discovering the truth.
That’s the story BFA-St. Albans’ students will perform this week during the Regional One-Act Festival.
“The Chips Are Down” by playwright Don Zolidis explores themes that BFA theater director Susan Palmer said are still relevant and important for students to explore today.
“I think the questions that are asked are what does it mean to be American? What does it mean to be free? What's okay to teach and not to teach in school?” she told the Messenger.
The cast is set to do a public performance of the 45-minute show at 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 30. The One-Act Festival is scheduled for Saturday, April 1 and is organized by the Vermont Drama Council. BFA will host Milton, Hartford and Rutland.
Plays will be critiqued by the theater departments of the other schools and given awards across different categories. The two best of the day will be put through to the State One-Act Festival.
“Generally, we’ve [BFA] knocked it out of the park at festivals, so I'm hoping that we are able to do the same,” senior Jakob Birnbaum said.
Students started prepping for the festival three months ago, when Palmer held auditions. Once the cast was selected, she helped students understand the setting of the play by showing clips of the Donna Reed Show and discussing the political tensions of the time period.
For many students, the 1950s backdrop is both the most exciting and challenging aspect of the show.
“I like how we get to focus on the aesthetic of the 1950s,” senior Madison Gagner said. “We have to get the accent right, the clothes right.”
A bright yellow, flower-print dress and an apron will help Gagner get into character as Tasha, Rachel’s mother. Original piano accompaniment by senior Will Austin will also assist the actors in channeling the time period.
Birnbaum said this is the first time he’s needed to change his voice up for a role, and he’s been practicing his loud and more nasally 1950s voice by holding his nose.
“The Chips Are Down” is also the first time he’s getting to play a more comedic character on stage, which he said suits his real-life personality.
“I get to be as funny as I want to be,” he said. “We always get a couple of laughs while the rest of this show is darker and more serious. It's good for comedic relief.”
While Birnbaum’s character mirrors his own, senior Emily Farrell is playing a character who is more opposite herself. As Mary Trunbull, the dean of the faculty, she gets to be “mean.”
“I like that it [this role] gives me a chance to examine a different side of my acting and play a more antagonistic character,” she said.
Like many of her senior peers, Farrell has been part of BFA’s theater program all four years. The one-act show this week will be their last big production before the year closes out with the student-directed “Junior Jam.”
Farrell said she will miss this group that’s come to feel like family. She plans to take what she’s learned with Palmer to Saint Michael’s College, where she’ll start in the fall as a theater minor.
For senior Jack Sparr — playing Rache’s father Ira — the acting is coming easily, but it’s the theater-life balance that’s been more challenging. He said students have to balance rehearsal with homework and other extracurricular activities, and he’s learning the importance of time management.
Though a sophomore, Ares Young brings many years of theater experience with her to the BFA stage. She was in a production of the Nutcracker while a student at St. Albans City School and has especially enjoyed being in the fall musicals while at BFA.
“This has always been my thing,” she said. “Being on stage and getting to come into a different persona and be someone that's not me is so fun. I love working with characters.”
