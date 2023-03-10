ST. ALBANS — On Jan. 27, patrons of the Twiggs American Gastropub got a side of classic and experimental rock with their dinners courtesy of Bellows Free Academy students Nicolas Farinaccio (‘23) and William Austin (‘23).
Austin said his sister helped the two book their gig after she sent the establishment a video of his performance at Jeffersonville Tavern. Twiggs got back to Austin and gave him three show dates to play (one of them had to be canceled due to bad weather in December).
With these show dates in hand, the duo performed for several hours, and Twiggs patrons like BFA math teacher, Karla Kane, were enchanted with a combo of music inspired by Pink Floyd, Billy Joel, Elton John, etc.
“Nic Farinaccio and Will Austin were absolutely phenomenal…They played an awesome selection and I can’t wait to hear them again,” Kane said.
Austin said he got into music through an old out-of-tune piano he had discovered at his house.
Meanwhile, Farinaccio said he got into music through school band classes, learning to play instruments like the recorder and clarinet, before becoming interested in playing the drums in the 7th grade. However, he didn’t get his first drum set until about two years ago.
Austin said they formed a band because “music is always more fun when you play it with people.”
The Twiggs performance wasn’t their first rodeo. The two said that they were convinced by BFA music teacher, Eric Bushey, to participate in Harwood Union High School’s first Battle of the Bands.
“It was a really positive environment for the musicians and getting to speak and meet them…was also great,” Farinaccio said.
Austin chimed in, saying that it was also fun to participate in “a competition where you could earn money.”
Austin and Farinaccio came in second and earned $250 for their hard work.
Editor's Note: A version of this story was first published in The Mercury, the student newspaper at BFA-St. Albans. Jakob Birnbaum is a writer for the Mercury and a BFA student.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.