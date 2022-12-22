ST. ALBANS — Principal Brett Blanchard will retire from BFA-St. Albans at the end of this school year.
After three years at the helm, Blanchard will depart at the end of June to follow some personal dreams and goals.
An endurance athlete at heart, he’s got races he’d like to accomplish that don’t fit with his current school schedule.
“I'll be hitting 60 next year,” he told the Messenger. “So physically, there's some events I want to do and that window is closing … Ideally, I'll ski to the North Pole.”
Blanchard took on the principalship in July 2020, during a tumultuous period for schools at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. He said students and staff stepped up to the plate, and helped BFA to not only weather the storm, but do so positively.
“I couldn't ask for a more supportive staff, who really got on the same page about our goals and priorities,” he said. “Students have just been amazing.”
His major initiatives
Blanchard came into the role with two major initiatives: to enhance student and staff voice. He feels he accomplished both in a variety of ways.
For example, he started the Student Voice Committee, a group of five students who meet every Wednesday to advise Blanchard on students’ wants and needs. He also helped get student representatives on the Maple Run school board.
“Students need meaningful voice,” he said. “They’re here seven and half hours a day, if not more, so they deserve a chance at leadership. This group has risen to the occasion.”
On the staff side, Blanchard gave educators an opportunity to become program leaders, who meet monthly and act as a kind of administrative advisory council. They look at everything from curriculum and credits to budgets and scheduling.
“It's meaningful work,” Blanchard said. “I believe firmly that practitioners need a say in what's being asked of them.”
He hopes these initiatives will continue well after he is gone.
Hiring process to get underway
The hiring process for a new BFA principal is ready to begin, according to a message from Casey Provost, Maple Run’s human resources director, to the school community.
“I look forward to getting to know more about the BFA community as we position ourselves for continued growth and success heading into the 2023-24 school year,” Provost stated.
BFA community members will have parts to play in the hiring process. Starting in January, students and families will be invited to provide input during a community discussion about the attributes and skills necessary for the next principal to be successful.
Next, an interview committee will be established, representing various stakeholder groups from the school community. Lastly, after interviews are completed, finalists will be invited to visit BFA in February and meet with students, staff and community members who will have an opportunity to ask questions of the finalists and provide feedback.
The new principal will start work on July 1, 2023.
Those interested in serving on the interview committee should fill out the electronic form that will be sent out in January to express interest in participating.
