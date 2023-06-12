ST. ALBANS — After three years at the helm of BFA-St. Albans, Principal Brett Blanchard is moving on to new adventures.
Blanchard announced his retirement in December. Polly Rico, the school’s instructional coach, will take over the principalship come July 1.
“I will greatly miss working with the students and working with the staff,” Blanchard told the Messenger last week, seated in his office. “Under the greatest hardship, they really rose up and for me that will be an eternal source of pride.”
Lasting legacy
Blanchard took over as principal in July 2020, when schools were grappling with how to function during the COVID-19 pandemic. During the first year of his tenure, students were learning hybridly in a model that was safe but socially isolating.
Once students returned to BFA full-time, it was Blanchard’s mission to build back a positive culture full of student and staff engagement.
“If you want student learning to be advanced, you have to have a healthy culture,” he said. “We’ve come a long way since those pandemic issues, and I have a great sense of pride in the staff and the students and all they have been able to accomplish.”
One of the ways Blanchard brought positivity and comradery back to the school was by uplifting student voice. It was a strategy he had used before as principal of Fair Haven Union High School.
“Students need meaningful voice,” he said. “They’re here seven and half hours a day, if not more, so they deserve a chance at leadership.”
One of Blanchard’s lasting legacies will be the formation of the Student Voice Committee, a group of student leaders who meet every Wednesday to advise Blanchard on students’ wants and needs.
This past year, the group provided feedback on class schedules, sat on hiring committees and provided input on the upcoming Teacher of the Year.
The Student Voice Committee will continue next year without him, growing from five students to 11. Current members of the committee were the ones who decided to grow its size, so there is better representation from different groups of students.
“I’m very proud of them for making that decision,” Blanchard said. “I think it was smart, and it’s a relief for me to know that next year’s group is settled.”
Hopes for improvement
Three years since he started, BFA’s changed atmosphere was on display for Blanchard most recently during the Bobwhite Comet scholarship competition, held May 19. Students perform skits to win scholarship money, and this year, some of the skits poked good-natured fun at teachers and staff.
“That’s positive,” he said. “That shows we’ve built connections.”
After he’s gone, Blanchard hopes BFA will continue to analyze and improve its methods.
“Saying ‘we need to work on this’ is not a negative to me,” he said. “School improvement is nonstop.”
Specifically, Blanchard would like BFA to continue to review and reflect on its graduation requirements and potentially work in more alternative pathways.
“There has, by school systems in general, been a push towards college and less towards a viable trade,” he said. “And now it’s caught up to society. We need electricians, we need welders, we need plumbers, we need people to work in the service sector.”
Blanchard urged the school to include student voices in those discussions and to work with Northwest Career and Technical Center, with which the school shares a building and a schedule.
The Maple Run Unified School District is lucky to have a technical center in its system, he said, and he is leaving proud of the communicative relationship he had with NCTC director Leeann Wright.
Future plans?
While Blanchard does plan to go back to working with students someday, for now, he’s got his eyes on a few upcoming adventures.
An avid outdoorsman who has completed many feats of awe, Blanchard has a full calendar of exciting expeditions. This summer, he and a close friend from high school will ride motorcycles to the Grand Canyon — a practice run before riding across Australia in 2024.
In the winter, he plans to ski in Svalbard, Norway with another friend from high school. He’s also got plans to teach skating on a lake in Mongolia.
“I could see myself working in student health; that’s a passion,” he said. “I look forward to that.”
