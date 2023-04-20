BFA at 2023 state drama festival

The cast of “The Chips Are Down” at the state drama festival April 7-8 at Otter Valley Union High School. 

 Courtesy Susan Palmer

ST. ALBANS — Drama students at BFA-St. Albans were recognized this month for their one-act play, “The Chips Are Down.”

BFA first competed in the regional one-act festival April 1. The cast’s score from the judges sent them to the state festival, April 7-8 at Otter Valley Union High School.

Though BFA did not win the state competition (that honor went to Milton High School) several students came home with awards.

Jasmine Duncan for Acting

Peter Larson for Acting

Charlotte Pierce for Costume Design

Jessica Southwick for Lighting Design

“The Chips Are Down” tells the story of a teacher who is suspected of being a Communist at a private girls’ school and the student named Rachel who is charged by the administration with discovering the truth.

BFA theater director Susan Palmer said she chose the script because it explores themes that are still relevant and important for students to explore today.

“I think the questions that are asked are what does it mean to be American? What does it mean to be free? What's okay to teach and not to teach in school?” she told the Messenger in March.

The state drama festival was organized by the Vermont Drama Council.

 

 

