ST. ALBANS —Now graduated, the BFA-St. Albans Class of 2023 is leaving behind a gift for its alma mater.
The Mercury spoke with Emma Archambault (‘23), the president of the Class of ‘23’s Student Council, to learn more about this year’s senior gift.
Archambault said the Class of ‘23’s Student Council began discussing ideas for a gift during junior year. Class officers wanted their gift to be unique, long-lasting and meaningful, but it wasn’t until the Student Council took a walk around BFA that they found their inspiration.
During their walk, they noticed that apart from a sign reading “Academy,” the Connector lacked anything that identified it as being a part of BFA.
“It was just a brick building,” Archambault said. “That’s when we figured out that we wanted to give the school signs.”
After many discussions on colors, designs and sizes, the Class of ‘23 Student Council unveiled their gift to the school. Two new signs now hang on the front of the Connector, each with a different BFA logo.
“Seeing [the signs] on the building was so exciting. We’ve worked so hard and we’ve spent so much time planning them that it really means something to see them up there,” Archambault said. “We want to leave [our] mark on the school in a positive way. People that won’t know our class years down the line will see [the signs] and think of us. They’ll wonder what we’re doing now.”
Editor's Note: A version of this story first appeared in The Mercury, the student newspaper at BFA-St. Albans. Anna Bouchard is a BFA student and Mercury writer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.