FAIRFAX — Theater students at BFA-Fairfax will transport audiences to Paris next weekend when they compete at the statewide one-act festival.
The 30-member cast will perform “Forgetting April,” a short play that chronicles an aspiring writer’s adventures in Paris as he attempts to get over an old girlfriend.
Last weekend, BFA-Fairfax’s performance on stage at the regional festival scored them a ticket to the state competition. Organized by the Vermont Drama Council, the festival has the theater directors of the participating schools give feedback to each cast before selecting a winner.
Fairfax co-hosted the regional event with Lamoille Valley Union High School. People’s Academy and North County also participated.
Co-director Sara Villeneuve said she is incredibly proud of her students.
“We have nine fantastic seniors and 11 other cast and crew members who are fully-committed to this show despite having jobs and being involved in other extracurriculars,” she said.
The students chose “Forgetting April” as their one-act show back in December and have been rehearsing for the last several months.
Villeneuve said the show is a dramedy, mixing comedy with sweeter moments. “Forgetting April” follows Stanley, an aspiring American writer vacationing in Paris, who creates an assortment of characters to escape his break-up with April. Ultimately, Stanley realizes there’s no “perfect girl,” and it’s him who must change in order to save the relationship.
Fairfax French teacher Alana Torraca consulted on the show, helping students with French accents and pronunciations. Emily Wills co-directed the play with Villeneuve.
On Wednesday, the students performed the one-act for the community, to which there was a great turnout of parents, families and other students.
From now until the state festival at Otter Valley High School, the cast will be fine-tuning, taking the feedback and advice given to them at the regional competition.
