FAIRFAX — A tale as old as time is coming BFA-Fairfax next week.
The BFA Dramatic Arts Ensemble will present “Beauty and the Beast” Nov. 10-12, and the show’s student leaders are determined to tell a convincing love story.
To the notes of a piano, Faith Benjamin, a senior, and Alden Kalbfleisch, a junior, waltzed across the stage during rehearsal last tweek. Though they weren’t in costume, they embodied the show’s titular characters.
It’s scenes like this, junior director Laurel Coleman said, that bring tears to her eyes.
“Every time we run that scene, no matter how many times we’ve done it, I cry,” she said. “It’s our senior show, and it’s so beautiful.”
Coleman and her co-junior director, Melissa Hall, both seniors, applied together to be co-directors. They were selected by Emily Wills, Dramatic Arts Ensemble director and BFA English teacher. Jerry Bailey is the show’s producer.
Both Coleman and Hall have been involved in the school’s musicals, on stage and behind the scenes, since middle school, but they are finding this year to be the most rewarding, as they are getting a 360-degree view of how a production comes together.
“It’s really fun to get a real say in things and to see your ideas come to life,” Coleman said.
Hall has enjoyed seeing the show’s youngest cast members find their voice as part of the ensemble. “Beauty and the Beast” relies heavily on the ensemble in numbers like “Belle” and “Mob Song,” she said, so it's been exciting to see her peers grow in confidence week after week.
She knows how scary performing on stage for the first time can be, and she got the nerves herself playing one of the Dynamos, in last year’s “Mamma Mia!”
“Be Our Guest,” the incredibly joyful dinner scene also featuring Mrs. Potts, Cogsworth and Lumière, is many students’ favorite this year and is sure to charm the audience. The scene’s entertaining choreography is a credit to junior choreographer Esther Ducharme.
Benjamin said the hardest scene in the show for her is the ending, when Belle tearfully professes her love to Beast and the spell is undone, restoring him to his human form.
“It’s very emotional, and I want to make sure I portray that the right way,” she said.
It was Benjamin’s mother and grandfather who first influenced her love of musical theater. Belle has been her dream part since she was 5 years-old.
“I was overjoyed when I found out I got this role,” she said.
While these are her and Kalbfleisch’s first lead roles, they both have been a part of Fairfax’s choral and theater programs for years.
Kalbfleisch’s older brother James was involved in Fairfax theater, and his involvement inspired his own. Last year, he played Bill, one of the three potential fathers, in “Mamma Mia!”
Kalbfleisch will be using the remaining rehearsals before “Beauty and the Beast’s” opening night to practice acting with his whole body, as his face will largely be hidden by Beast makeup.
“I’ve been working to use my arms and body to portray emotion,” he said.
Kalbfleisch wouldn’t reveal more details about his Beast costume, hoping to keep it a surprise for viewers. He did show off his knee-high boots.
Benjamin is excited about the costumes she’ll wear as Belle, including the iconic blue dress and yellow ball gown.
“The yellow one hasn’t come in yet, but we’ve seen pictures and it’s absolutely gorgeous,” she said.
The cast of “Beauty and the Beast” has been practicing since late August and will continue to rehearse every day after school until opening night on Thursday, Nov. 10.
“Right now, we have the cake, over the next couple weeks, we’ll add the frosting and the sprinkles,” Kalbfleisch said.
Coleman has learned it can sometimes be stressful leading her peers, but she has been grateful to have Hall and her friends beside her throughout the process.
“After rehearsal the other week, we stayed for another three hours working on stuff with other people. It’s just really cool to care about something so much,” she said.
