FAIRFAX — A group of BFA-Fairfax high school students along with science teacher Thomas Lane studied changes in Franklin County’s environment earlier this month.
Max Clark, Wyatt French, Kyle St. Pierre and Reagan Eastman conducted a transect of the county from east to west, a follow up to the same study done this time five years ago.
In 2018, a BFA team led by Lane and fellow teacher Thomas Pfeiffer conducted the initial transect. The group traveled over a 6-day period from the easternmost edge of Franklin County (east of Bakersfield) following a compass line to Lake Champlain (ending near Georgia Shore).
The purpose was to collect baseline data that included human presence, animal presence, tree species, bird numbers, amphibian numbers, tick numbers, soil moisture, type and temperature, humidity and water pH.
Now, five years later, the same data was collected and can be used to monitor changes in Franklin County over time.
The students’ preliminary findings indicate less human presence, less sugaring apparatus, more birds, more ticks, higher soil temperatures, increased beaver activity overall and less deer presence in the western part of the county.
Clark, an incoming senior, said he and his peers were excited to volunteer their help with the project. The students helped out after school, taking a bus with Lane after the last bell.
Clark was in charge of taking the air temperature, measuring the air humidity and water temperature, testing soil moisture and the pH level of any water the group came across.
“I learned how to track animal prints and a few bird calls,” he said. “I also learned how to take the pH of soil and what that really means.”
pH, or the level of acidity in soil or water, affects plant growth and aquatic life.
Clark said Lane is a great teacher who has lots of stories to tell. From Chugiak, a village near Anchorage, Alaska, Lane often does field work in the summers at the University of Alaska’s Geophysical Institute, and has gotten many of his Fairfax students involved over the years.
Taking Lane’s classes has helped Clark discover an interest in the sciences that he might pursue further down the line.
“I had a really good time with this project and would like to do more work like this,” Clark said.
