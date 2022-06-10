FAIRFAX — Last week, six BFA-Fairfax students traveled over 26 hours and 4,000 miles, stepping off a plane in a place that took their breath away: Alaska.
The trip was organized by science teacher Thomas Lane to give the students the opportunity to study climate change while conducting field research.
From a pool of applicants, six students were selected by Lane for the trip: Ryan Thatcher, Halle Wimette, Maddie McQuillen-Slocombe, Csenga Hutkai, Brendan Quinn and Anna Sargent.
The trip confirmed for senior McQuillen-Slocombe her plan to further study biology and environmental science.
“I actually found that I really enjoy collecting data,” she told the Messenger. “And I found a really good sitting spot in Denali, a little peak on a cliff. I miss that spot.”
The students worked at 8-mile Lake near Healy, Alaska at the research site of Dr. Ted Schuur of Northern Arizona University. Dr. Schuur and his team study the impact of climate change on permafrost ecosystems, or soils that stay frozen in polar regions year-round.
Lane is from Chugiak, a village near Anchorage, and he goes back to Alaska nearly every summer, to do field work at the University of Alaska’s Geophysical Institute. That’s where he got connected with Schuur.
And when Schuur needed help with field work, Lane helped him secure a Next Generation Science Foundation grant to bring Fairfax students to the site.
“I didn't realize until the end of the trip, the enormity of what we actually got to see,” Wimette said. “The permafrost tunnel has a very strict visitation list, like NASA gets to visit there, and no one else is allowed in. We got free passes and personalized demonstrations.”
The students spent the majority of their week-long trip studying the vegetation that grows in the Alaskan tundra. Three years ago, a different set of Fairfax students traveled with Lane to the site to conduct the same research through the same program.
Thatcher said their mission this time was to use transepts and one-meter by one-meter PVC-pipe squares to look at the vegetation composition in each quadrant and see how it had changed from three years ago.
“As the climate warms up, and it is warming up, they're looking at how the plant communities are changing,” Lane said.
McQuillen-Slocombe was the group’s designated data collector and transept locator, a role she enjoyed and Lane said she did excellently with.
Hutkai, a Hungarian exchange student spending her junior year in Fairfax, said she already knew she was interested in climate change, but getting to see it firsthand made her more motivated to solve the crisis.
New sights
In addition to conducting research, the students got to hike in Denali National Park, visit the Museum of the North and see a sled dog training facility.
“We got to experience Alaska as a person, instead of as a tourist,” Wimette said. “We didn't go to a lot of tourist attractions, instead we got a real impression of it.”
Nearly all of the students said the hikes — and the panoramic views — were their favorite parts of the trip.
Quinn, who has previously hiked all of Vermont’s Long Trail, said the alpine hiking of Denali National Park was much different than the Green Mountains’ dense forests.
“Seeing the wildlife was really cool,” he said. “Obviously in Vermont, we have moose, but in Alaska, it’s much more likely to see one. We saw some bears as well.”
Thatcher agreed, marveling at the size of the mountains and the difference in the landscape.
“You can see the top of the mountain from the bottom,” he said. “And no matter where you are, they are just looming over you.”
New friends
When Wimette returned to Fairfax this week, she posted a photo of the group on her Instagram that she said she captioned: “The Breakfast Club takes on Alaska.”
“I feel like the dynamic of the Breakfast Club is people who don't really belong together, come together. And that's kind of what this was like,” she said. “We don't hang out with each other normally, yet we were pushed together and now we’re friends.”
The students stayed at Northern Arizona University’s dry cabin, where they cooked meals together and camped outside in tents. Sharing those close quarters, as well as traveling with each other for hours, provided them with a unique opportunity to find friendship.
“It was great company there,” Hutkai said. “We got to know each other so well and had so much fun together.”
