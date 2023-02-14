MONTPELIER — Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) held a roundtable discussion at the Vermont State House on Saturday morning with the student finalists of his 13th annual State of the Union Essay contest. Samantha Urbina, Alaina Rodgers and Jacob Antonovich from BFA-Fairfax participated.
“The purpose of this contest is to try to get young people to start thinking about the many important issues that we deal with every day,” said Sanders in his opening remarks. “This is about asking you, if you were President of the United States, if you got up in front of Senators and members of the House of Representatives in Washington, what would you say? What is the state of the union? How are we doing? What are our strengths, what our weaknesses, and where do we want to go in the future?”
This year, 382 students from 31 Vermont high schools submitted essays. A panel of seven Vermont educators served as volunteer judges, ranking the essays and selecting twelve finalists and three winners.
Students wrote on critically important issues, including climate change, access to mental health care, political polarization, gun safety, disability rights, racial justice, and more.
After introductory remarks, Sanders opened the discussion portion of the event. Beginning with the three contest winners, each student presented their essay topic and proposed solutions to the issues they identified. Sanders asked questions of the students and challenged them to make connections between the various topics.
The discussion covered a broad range of topics, including misinformation, unions, veterans’ benefits, the responsibility of government, mental health, farming, climate change, gun violence, gerrymandering, campaign finance reform, education and bullying in schools.
Rogers, a junior at BFA-Fairfax, wrote her essay on gun violence. During the discussion, Rogers said: “People are losing their lives every day to gun violence. There are steps the government could take like banning assault rifles and strengthening background checks.” When discussing the threat of gun violence in schools, including the incident that had taken place earlier in the week where over 20 Vermont schools received falsified threats of gun violence, Alaina, said “It’s terrifying. The threat is always in the back of your mind and you don’t feel safe. It affects your education and your ability to learn.”
During the conversation, Sanders and the finalists considered the purpose of education and high school curriculum. Urbina, a junior at BFA-Fairfax, wrote her essay on the inclusion of Latino history.
“It’s still important for students in rural places, like Vermont, that may not have a large Latino population, to be educated on Latino history and to have these inclusive discussions. Without it, prejudice and biases can form," she said.
Sanders concluded the event, saying: “We are living in tough times. That’s the reality and you heard it here today. There are a lot of very serious problems. But I think as has been said, your intelligence and your decency give us all hope for the future of this country. In the midst of all the difficulties that we encounter every day, and there are many of them, keep going forward with a vision of how we can address those problems and a vision for a better and brighter future.”
Sanders entered the finalists’ essays into the Congressional Record, the official archive of the U.S. Congress. Since Sanders started the contest, over 5,700 students across Vermont have written essays.
To read the essays of the finalists and winners, click here.
