FAIRFAX — “The more you know, the more you know you don’t know.”
That’s the Aristotle quote Jacob Antonovich’s father has been quoting to him since he was three years-old.
“I didn’t understand what it meant when he was first saying it, but now I’ve embraced it,” Antonovich said. “I learn a little bit, and then I find there’s 100 more things I want to learn. I keep diving into it. I’m obsessed with learning.”
A senior at BFA-Fairfax, Antonovich attended the American Regions Math League, June 3-4 at Penn State University as part of the Vermont Math All-Stars. The team consisted of 23 students from around the state chosen by leaders of the Vermont Math League.
The Vermont All-Stars finished 26th out of 49 teams in Division B, also beating several A teams and all but one alternate team in the process.
Antonovich was selected for the team based on his scores on the Vermont High School Prize exam in mathematics, organized by the University of Vermont. Antonovich has taken the exam every year of high school, placing regionally the last two years.
“I have always been driven in math and was thrilled to attend the competition,” Antonovich said. “It was exciting to meet other students from across the state who are also really into math.”
The competition consisted of a combination of individual and team events, testing students' knowledge of various types of problems.
On the bus ride to Penn State, the team practiced by reviewing and studying last year’s questions.
Antonovich said he was introduced to types of math he hadn’t seen before and learned from his peers. That’s saying something, given he’s taken every math class offered at BFA-Fairfax and has completed independent studies in subjects that are not taught.
“Jacob is a really independent learner,” BFA-Fairfax math teacher Kelsey Fink said. “He’s interested in going above and beyond what we do in class, which is really exceptional.”
This fall, Antonovich will attend Worcester Polytechnic Institute, where he plans to double major in computer science and math. He’s interested in how math can be applied to real-world scenarios, especially the fields of physics and engineering.
“I love the opportunity to learn new things, and that’s why I’m so excited to go to college next year,” he said.
