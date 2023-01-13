FAIRFAX — Middle schoolers at Bellows Free Academy-Fairfax are kicking off 2023 with a new principal.
Heather Baron became the middle school’s interim principal on Jan. 1. She replaces Justin Brown, who resigned on Nov. 30 after about three years on the job.
“I am not able to say a lot about Justin other than that he resigned for personal reasons,” Superintendent John Tague told the Messenger. “My focus is that we have a fabulous new principal in Heather Baron.”
A 20-year educator, Baron was the principal of Colchester High School until the end of the 2021-22 school year. She stepped away from education for a few months to pursue other endeavors before applying to the interim position in Fairfax.
“It was great that she was available,” Tague said. “We’re very fortunate to get a highly-qualified, highly-engaging person to be the principal.”
Franklin West Supervisory Union will soon start its search for a permanent principal, and Tague said Baron will need to apply for that position if she’s interested in staying on past June when her current contract ends.
Students, staff, a Fairfax board member and an administrator will serve on the hiring committee. Tague said he hopes to name the next principal by March or April.
“We’ll look for someone with the ability to form relationships with students, teachers and community members,” Tague said. “Someone with a calming presence, the ability to multitask and a sense of humor.”
