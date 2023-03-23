FAIRFAX — “There are way more options than I thought.”
That was the big takeaway on Wednesday for Mariah Bates, a senior at BFA-Fairfax, following the school’s first Career Day in years.
“As a senior who is going to graduate in a few months, this was super helpful,” she told the Messenger.
Career Day, open to students in grades 9 to 12, was broken into two main sessions.
In the morning, students were grouped into career clusters based on their interests and assigned a small group session to attend. Twenty-two classrooms each had one to two community members who spoke to students about their careers and answered questions.
After lunch, students were set loose in the gymnasium to take part in the career fair, visiting with more than two dozen local employers who had tables set up around the room.
Bates, who wants to be a nurse, said the fair opened her eyes to how broad the nursing field is. For example, she was able to talk with staff at Northwestern Medical Center about nursing in a hospital versus in a primary care office.
Jesse Gaudette, BFA-Fairfax’s Flexible Pathways coordinator, organized Career Day and started doing so on his first day of work earlier this school year.
He said his goal for the event was exactly what Bates said, to expose students to new careers or pathways they hadn’t previously considered.
“Look at all that Vermont has to offer,” he said, gesturing to the vendors set up around the gym.
A wide array of fields were represented, including manufacturing, law enforcement, food service and health care. Employers showcased jobs for a wide range of experience levels too — from high school diplomas, to internships, apprenticeships and four-year college degrees.
Staff from Stone’s Throw Pizza, which has a location in Fairfax across the street from the school, spoke to students about their available opportunities. Manager Allie Stratton said the restaurant hires high school students 16 years or older and is willing to train those with no experience.
Lilith Sweet, who sat at the table talking with students, started working at Stone’s Throw when she was a student at BFA. Now, she’s the manager of the restaurant’s Richmond location.
Teacher Kelsey Fink said she was happy to see students learning about the many different aspects of a business. A job at Stone’s Throw, for example, doesn’t have to just include making pizza. There is bookkeeping, managing, ordering and marketing to do.
Though Fairfax senior Luke Kane said he plans to study archeology and geography at Vermont State University, he was on the hunt Wednesday for a job to occupy his gap year.
Genuine Foods, a food service company found in K-12 schools and senior and hospital facilities, piqued his interest.
“They really strive to connect with students,” Kane said. “I like that it’s not just about the cafeteria. They think about how food is related to mental health and general welfare.”
Devon McGarry, a talent marketing specialist and recruiter for Husky Technologies, appreciated the invite to the fair from BFA-Fairfax. Since the COVID-19 pandemic, there have been few opportunities for him to go into schools and talk to students.
“Schools are definitely starting to do more outreach,” he said. “It’s been great talking with students about careers they can have with us now or down the line.”
During the morning career clusters, Fairfax Town Manager Sarah Hadd led a local government-focused session with State Rep. Ashley Bartley (R-Fairfax). Hadd also participated in the career fair later in the day, where she was joined by other town staff.
Hadd, Town Clerk Lynn Parah and parks and recreation director Danielle Rothy spoke with students about the openings Fairfax has in its public works department and the vacancies for student representatives on boards and commissions. The town is also seeking camp counselors for recreation programs this summer.
Other employers present during the career fair included Erica’s American Diner, Dynapower, the United States Postal Service, Northwestern Counseling and Support Services, Vermont Department of Corrections, Northern Tier Center for Health, Vermont Works for Women, Lewis Creek Builders and the Vermont National Guard.
Overall, Gaudette was happy with how the day went. He was grateful so many local employers came out to support the school and is hoping to make it an annual event.
“I can’t tell you how many students just ran up to me saying they want to do an internship with this company or that company,” counselor Linnea Jahn said.
