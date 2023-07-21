BFA Alumni of 1993 are invited to attend their class reunion from Friday, Aug. 11 to Saturday, Aug. 12.
The reunion will feature evening events with drinks and a 90’s theme as well as a picnic lunch on during the day on Saturday.
Tickets are $50 for graduates and $35 for their guests. For more information visit the group's Facebook page or email bfaclassof1993@gmail.com
