FRANKLIN COUNTY – It’s nearly time to go back to school, and Franklin County’s educators are preparing by staffing up and staying technologically savvy.
“We’re absolutely ready to open school now,” Swanton School Principal Chris Dodge said.
Maple Run Unified School District Superintendent Bill Kimball agreed, and even though his schools still have 11 vacancies, he said they are ready to go.
“I’m looking forward to having everyone back, and I’m looking forward to less COVID-19 restrictions than last year,” he said.
During the height of the pandemic, students lived most of their life online. That’s how they took classes, participated in clubs and socialized with friends when gathering together was unsafe.
Administrators and students are now experiencing new ways to do school, and finding that students are trying to make up for lost socialization, while learning new technologies and navigating polarizing trends on social media.
“Students are much better at being ‘social’ online, but struggle with being social in person,” said Nate Demar, director of the Cold Hollow Career Center in Enosburg. “Schools have always been a beacon for positive socialization, allowing for respectful and responsible discourse amongst students and adults, and now more than ever we need to focus on that again.”
In response, Franklin County schools have enacted cell phone-use policies and are putting extra emphasis on helping students to become proficient digital learners.
But in order to provide that well-rounded education, local schools have needed to staff up and fill dozens of vacancies.
Staff needed
Across the nation and state, schools are experiencing staff shortages, and Maple Run had to close its doors last year when staff were unavailable due to positive COVID tests.
But this year, educators say, is a welcome relief – staffing issues are few, and optimism is high.
Fortunately for Swanton School, there are only a few positions remaining open, one of which is a special education position. One of the ways Dodge said he’s combatting the hiring shortage is by moving classroom teachers into interventionist roles in order to keep highly-qualified professionals where they’re needed most.
“That way, we have highly-skilled folks that we’ve already trained who already know our programs,” Dodge said.
Initially, Swanton School had 27 vacancies, but now there are only four and all are support staff or special educators. Every classroom now has a teacher ready to go, and the same goes for the other MVSD schools, which filled 40 teaching positions this year.
Though still short a special education teacher, Regimbal said the district counts itself lucky to be able to open on time.
Superintendent John Tague said Franklin West Supervisory Union is still in need of bus drivers, paraprofessionals and substitutes, and they’ve had a particularly hard time finding speech pathologists, something that BFA-St. Albans uses TeleHealth for. But for the most part though, the district is fully-staffed, he said.
BFA-St. Albans has 34 open positions, including 11 licensed positions, but that’s nothing compared to last year. Around this time in 2021, the district was down 40 to 50 people, but it used Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund (ESSR) funding last year to implement some long term substitute teachers.
The district has mostly managed to bounce back for this school year.
“We have 18 paraeducators and behavior interventionists that are needed in the district,” Kimball said. “I’m feeling pretty good compared to last year. Would I like to have us fully-staffed, yes I would. Across Vermont, though, we’re pretty average in terms of staff. Across the nation, we’re doing better than average.”
Technology in the classroom
As technology becomes more accessible and hand-held, schools across the country are each navigating this world differently.
The Missisquoi Valley School District for example, has banned the use of cell phones in the classroom in an effort to mitigate “behaviors.” Superintendent Julie Regimbal said this has been an effective strategy.
Students at Franklin West Supervisory Union are asked to adhere to the district’s Responsible Use of Technology Policy.
“Clearly, students need adult supervision and guidance as they navigate technology in and out of school,” Tague said. “Our teachers monitor student technology use in our schools and provide education to help students best manage their learning with technology.”
FWSU schools are and have been one to one schools for many years, he said, meaning that each student has access to the technology they need in order to learn.
Other schools, such as those in the Maple Run Unified School District, have tried to embrace personal hand-held devices and integrate them into lessons.
“Evolving technology in education has been a struggle since the use of the pencil and the pen,” Superintendent Bill Kimball said. “We’ve gone from an age where each text was handwritten by somebody … It’s not about the tool or the device, it’s about evolution.”
Last year, students at the St. Albans Town Educational Center used their smartphones to identify plants during a BioBlitz lesson with the Franklin County Natural Resources Conservation District.
But with the use of technology must come an understanding of how it should be used. Kimball said some automation, for example, can detract from student learning.
“Some of the things AI [artificial intelligence] is doing right now and the impact is astounding,” Kimball said. “The impact that it’s going to have on classrooms … Nowadays, you can type a few sentences into an AI [bot] and it can write your essay for you.”
Students who have access to social media and the internet also have access to misinformation, and part of their continued education must include learning how to identify it and use the technology as a tool.
“We have become very adept at finding information, but what we could be more skilled in – adults, kids, everyone – is analyzing the information and using it responsibly,” Kimball said. “I think using it correctly will enhance student learning.”
Sometimes, as Demar has noticed, technology can get in the way of social development in students and can create polarization in the student body. Students can bring misinformation or extreme viewpoints that they have seen online to their peers, and that can be disruptive.
“Whether it has been COVID or other factors, our nation has become divided and polarized and we need our schools to really ensure that we teach our young people that we are a nation of individuals with individual thoughts and opinions, but that doesn't need to divide us, through conversation and experiences it should strength us and strengthen communities,” Demar wrote in an email to the Messenger.
At FWSU, Tague said the impacts of social media and misinformation are evident in student behavior, and the teachers in his district are constantly and actively factoring internet influence into their lessons.
“We strive to help students navigate the information they encounter, respond appropriately, and avoid situations that will lead to less than desirable outcomes,” he wrote in an email. “It's important that we provide learning opportunities for our students so they can navigate the world when they are no longer in school.”
Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports [PBIS] is a learning system that involves three tiers of supports, combining behavioral supports and skills-learning for K-12 schools. The system is implemented in all of the schools in Franklin County, and this year Swanton School staff is preparing for a total re-launch of its PBIS system.
“There are things that computers – and this may change someday – cannot teach,” Kimball said. “And that’s empathy, understanding, persistence and many of the transferable skills.”
At BFA-St. Albans, that meant the development of a social and emotional learning [SEL] committee who is working to expand curriculum to include more SEL resources for educators and students. In the meantime, Kimball said classrooms are already teaching those skills, whether it’s through algebra or jazz band.
“Schools are a place of learning,” Demar said. “We need to make sure that we don't just focus on test scores, but we focus on the intangibles like personal responsibility, work ethic, open-mindedness, things that I think we all value but don't always focus on.”
