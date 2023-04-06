ENOSBURG — On Wednesday, Enosburg students packed the high school auditorium for a performance about racial and economic disparities in the United States.
Alastair Moock, a music educator partnering with artist Reggie Harris, covered the past 120 years of American history, journeying from the post-Civil War Reconstruction era to the civil rights movement of the 20th century and the Black Lives Matter movement of today.
Their show, “Race and Song,” was performed to Richford and Enosburg students, and to community members in the evenings on April 4 and 5.
Using brief talks about historical background and popular music released during important times in recent history, Moock and Harris look to contextualize civil rights movements and get conversations started about social and racial inequalities.
The duo was invited by Franklin Northeast Supervisory Union as part of a presentation series on social issues, with other presenters talking about bullying, suicide prevention and mental health.
Moock, a white man, and Harris, a Black man, recognized their unique friendship and ability to communicate with people and decided to tour together and talk to groups across the country.
“How many times across America does a school get to see a Black man and a white man come in and do programs?” Harris told the Messenger. “At this time in our history, it’s important to have students exposed to history from a lot of different voices.”
Moock has heard about recent inappropriate and racist incidents in FNESU and Franklin County, but said they are not isolated events.
“It’s important to say that [the incidents] are not unique to this area, it’s happening everywhere,” Moock said. “That stuff thrives in silence, so when you’re willing to come in, have a conservation and shine some light on it, I hope it makes a difference.”
Moock performed to and talked with Enosburg middle and high school students, while Harris performed for elementary students. Moock’s performance involved the audience, asking them to name people who are trying to enact positive change today. Students also sang along by repeating choruses.
Using songs from the musician Woody Guthrie, Moock talked about how important protests have given Americans economic opportunities and protections from unfair working conditions.
Next, he discussed the post-World War II financial boom the United States experienced and how the idea of “Make America Great Again” might be a good thought if it wasn’t exclusionary towards anyone that isn’t a heterosexual white man.
Moock showed a painting from the 1950s of a white father, mother, daughter and son enjoying a barbecue in their backyard, and used it as an example of how this idealized vision of the time “Make America Great Again” harkens back to isn’t accurate.
“The 1950s was a great time in America, if you looked like me,” Moock said. “It was a great time to be a straight white man. If you weren’t that, it wasn’t such a great time. That was true for a lot of people, but it was most especially true for Native Americans and for Black Americans.”
He continued through recent history, talking about Rosa Parks and how she learned how to work together with white people to accomplish civil rights protest goals, how civil rights issues intersected with economic issues and how everybody faces similar problems in American society.
Then, Moock talked about Martin Luther King, Jr., and the importance of music in his southern Protestant Christian faith.
“Dr. King sang every day,” Moock said. “Music was at the center of the Black Christian church, and so when Dr. King went out to protest, it was the most natural thing in the world to sing songs.”
Moock finished his program talking about how songs like “We Shall Overcome” were used by a variety of groups, from factory workers on strikes to civil rights protesters, to convey their message effectively and get large groups of people together to enact positive change in society.
More information about Moock and Harris, and their performances, can be found at www.openingdoorsproject.net/workshops/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.